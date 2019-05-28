Rapid City Post 22 delayed its doubleheader against Sioux Falls Post 15 East Tuesday.
The games, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium, were delayed because of rain throughout the day Monday and Tuesday.
The games have been rescheduled for Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. Weather permitting, Post 22 will host Sioux Falls Post 15 West Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m.
Academic all-state announced for track and field
The 2019 South Dakota track and field academic all-state team was announced Tuesday.
To be eligible, the athlete must be a senior with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, have participated in the sport for three seasons and be nominated by their head coach.
Of the 122 athletes selected from all classes, 23 were from schools west of the Missouri River.
Sioux Falls Lincoln had the most selections to the team with 13, West Central was second with 10 and Rapid City Stevens was third with eight.
The Raiders selected to the team were: Will Engelmann, Alyssa Franke, Lewis Hall, Jack Larson, Isaiah Morin-Baxter, Elizabeth Schaefer, Martia Schmitz and Jackson Steiner.
Rapid City Central had five athletes picked: Anthony Centino, Blake DeVries, Calvin Moehlman, Tawnie Williams and Hayleigh Young.
Edgemont had Kaleb Darrow and Abigail Tidball selected while Lyman had Jacob Hoffer and Kadi Terca. Lemmon had Lexi Lopez and Dillon Reede selected.
Winner had four athletes selected: Alexis Richey, Casey Stickland, Madison Thieman and Tedra Vrbka.