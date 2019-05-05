After winning its first games of the season Saturday, Rapid City Post 320 dropped two games Sunday, falling to the Outlaw Baseball Club from Miles City, Montana 5-3 in eight innings and to the Gillette Riders 2-0.
The first game was tough defensively for the Stars, who committed seven errors in the loss.
OBC started the game with two runs in the top of the fourth inning, and scored another run in the top of the sixth.
Like in the first game Saturday, Post 320's bats picked up in the last two innings, scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the seventh to tie the game.
OBC scored two runs in the top of the eighth to take the win. It ended with five hits and one error while the Stars had seven hits.
The second game featured only five hits combined, and the Riders came out on top.
They scored a run in the top of the second and again in the sixth. Gillette ended with three hits while the Stars had two.
Post 320 is now 2-2 on the season.
Hardhats fall on walk-off to Cheyenne
Rapid City Post 22 dropped a Sunday afternoon game on the road to Cheyenne Post 6 8-7 in eight innings.
Post 6 scored a run in the bottom of the first while Post 22 responded with a run in the top of the second, followed by four runs in the bottom of the second from the Sixers.
Trailing 5-1, the Hardhats scored a run in the top of the fourth and took the lead with four runs in the sixth. They then scored a run in the top of the seventh.
Post 6 scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at seven, and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth.
Post 22 is now 1-3 on the season and will be on the road Wednesday to face Spearfish Post 164.