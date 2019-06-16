Rapid City Post 320 dropped its final game of the Black Hills Classic Sunday at Pete Lien Field to Alliance, Nebraska First National Bank Post 7 4-0.
The Stars topped the Spartans 10-2 Saturday, but Sunday only managed one hit in the loss.
Post 7 scored a run in the the top of the first inning, and then followed that up with a two-run RBI single from Trevor Dubray in the fifth to make it 3-0. It added a run in the sixth and Post 320 couldn't get on the board.
J.J. Carza pitched a complete game where he allowed only the one hit, no runs, one walk while striking out eight.
Alliance had eight hits but committed two errors, and the Stars committed one error.
Casen Clarke and Peyton Pernero had the other two RBI for the Spartans.
The Stars fell to 17-10 on the season with the loss and finished 2-2 in the Black Hills Classic.
Post 320 is next in action at a tournament in Billings, Montana beginning Wednesday and ending Sunday. After that the Stars host Pierre Post 8 June 25 before travelling to Gillette, Wyoming for a tournament from June 27-30.
Gusso spurs Spearfish over Chadron
You have free articles remaining.
Spearfish Post 164 earned its fourth win of the season with a 9-4 win over Chadron, Nebraska in the Black Hills Classic.
Drew Gusso had four RBI for Spearfish, while Taylor Woods and Aiden Woods had two RBI each.
Spearfish got the scoring started with three runs in the top of the first inning, while Chadron scored a run in the bottom of the inning.
Chadron took another step closer to getting the lead back with a run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 3-2.
Spearfish's bats heated up after that, with two runs in the top of the fifth and four in the top of the sixth to go up 9-2.
Chadron scored a run in the bottom of the sixth and another in the seventh.
Post 164 committed seven errors and had only four hits but still came away with the win. Chadron committed four errors of its own and had eight hits.
Spearfish moved to 4-15 on the season. It will face Bozeman, Montana Tuesday at Black Hills Energy Stadium at 7 p.m.