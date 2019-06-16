Rapid City Post 22 fell in the semifinals of the Dakota Classic in Sioux Falls Sunday, as Norfolk, Nebraska topped the Hardhats 7-1.
Norfolk got off to a good start with three runs in the top of the first inning and a run in the top of the second.
It scored a run in the fourth and sixth to take a 6-0 lead before Post 22 scored in the bottom of the sixth. Norfolk scored in the top of the seventh as well.
Ryan Bachman hit a solo home run for the Hardhats, while Dylan Rodgers and Nolan Strand scored two runs for Norfolk.
Also scoring for Norfolk were Carter Faltys, Colby Mrsny and Hunter Clouse.
Bransen Kuehl took the loss for Post 22 after going two innings and giving up seven hits, four earned runs, two walks and three strikeouts.
Brandon Ellenwood got the win for Norfolk by pitching a complete game and giving up four hits, one run, one walk while striking out six.
The win advanced Norfolk to play Fargo, North Dakota Post 2 in the championship game. Post 2 topped Norfolk to win the championship 8-7.
You have free articles remaining.
Post 22 is now 21-9 on the season and will face Renner Post 307 Wednesday at Creighton Prep in Nebraska.
Strong offense ends Spearfish's winning streak
The Spearfish Sasquatch's seven game winning streak ended Sunday at Black Hills Energy Stadium as the Hastings Sodbusters topped Spearfish 16-9.
Hastings scored two runs in the top of the second and one in the third, but the Sasquatch tied the game in the bottom of the third when Jose Rangel got things going with a single that scored Chad Call. Rangel came around to score along with Zane Hunt when Jake Gray singled.
The Sodbusters responded with four runs in the top of the fourth, but the big inning came in the top of the seventh when they scored nine runs to go up 16-3.
Spearfish started to claw back in the bottom of the seventh when Hayden Hastings scored on an error from the left fielder for the Sodbusters. Rangel homered in the bottom of the eighth, and in the ninth Spearfish scored four runs.
Wright scored on a bases loaded walk, a Rangel single scored Luke Lampros and Call and Hunt scored on an error from the center fielder.
Spearfish, 14-6, travels to Wyoming for a game with the Casper Horseheads at 6:35 p.m. today.