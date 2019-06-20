The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats moved to 2-0 in the Creighton Prep Tournament in Omaha with a 6-4 win over the Rocky Mountain Lobos Thursday.
Tied at 3-3, the Hardhats scored single runs in the bottom of the third, fourth and fifth innings before the Lobos cut the gap with a run in the sixth.
After the Fort Collins, Colo., team opened the game with two runs in the top of the first, the Hardhats responded with three runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Post 22 loads the bases in the first inning with two outs on singles by Matthew Hegre, Alex Weaver and Bransen Kuehl and all three scored on Jace Caldwell's double.
Weaver then brought Hegre home in the third on a double, and Blake Weaver scores on a wild pitch in the fourth and Ryan Bachman scored in the fifth on a Hegre sac fly.
Alex Weaver has two hits as the Hardhats out-hit the Lobos 9-7.
Zach Whitesell got the start and the win on he mound for Post 22, giving up five hits and three runs in 3 1/3 innings. Drew Messer have up one run in the 2 1/3 innings and Tad Scherbenske picked up the save with a scoreless 1 1/3 innings.
Post 22 will return to action today at 5 p.m. when it faces the Gillette (Wyo.) Riders.
Stars rained out twice in Billings
Rain was the big winner in the Goldsmith Gallery Tournament in Billings, Mont., although the Rapid City Post 320 Stars played well in their brief appearance.
The Stars had their game with Laurel, Mont., rained out and played Idaho Falls and led 6-0 after two innings before the rain hit again.
Post 320 opened with five runs in the first inning on two-run singles by Grayson Skinner and Renn Svenson and a RBI single by Devin Jacobs.
In the second inning, Jacobs added another RBI single.
Post 320 will face Shadle Park today at 5:30 p.m. and then Laurel at 8 p.m.