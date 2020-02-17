Post 22 hosting coach’s clinic this weekend

Rapid City Post 22 Baseball will host a coach’s clinic for Little League baseball coaches on Friday and Saturday at its indoor baseball facility at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City.

The clinic will include presentations on hitting, pitching, defense and catching. Post 22 players will give drill demonstrations during the two clinic sessions.

Clinic times are 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The clinic is free of charge.

For more information, email rchardhats@post22baseball.com.

SDSU’s Dentlinger Summit co-player of the week

South Dakota State sophomore Matt Dentlinger shared the Summit League men’s basketball player of the week with Denver senior Ade Murkey for the period ending Feb. 16.

Dentlinger was instrumental in a pair of comeback victories for the Jackrabbits, who stayed atop the Summit League standings at 11-2.

Against Denver, Dentlinger went 8-for-15 from the field, scored 22 points and added 11 rebounds. Thirteen of those points and seven of those boards came after halftime.

Against Purdue-Fort Wayne, SDSU trailed by 10 at the break, but Dentlinger scored 12 second-half points, going 5-for-5 from the field to finish the game making all eight of his field goal attempts. He also blocked a career-high five shots and added 10 rebounds to register back-to-back double-doubles for the first time in his career.

