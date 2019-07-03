The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats overcame an hour and a half rain delay and gave the local faithful an early fireworks show with a 9-1 win over the Missoula Mavericks Tuesday night in the Camping World Firecracker baseball tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium.
It was the Hardhats third straight win after two early tournament losses and put them in the hunt for a shot in Thursday's championship game.
Post 22 had its home run bats out Tuesday night and once again rode the arm of pitcher Zach Chiolis, who stopped Missoula on one hit — a leadoff triple.
After spotting the Mavericks a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Hardhats struck right back with two runs on a RBI-run double by Alex Weaver and a run-scoring single by Bransen Kuehl.
Post 22 then took control with a four-run second inning. Drew Messer's two-run single got things going and consecutive doubles by Mason Messinger and Ryan Bachman gave Rapid City a 6-1 lead.
It was then bombs away into the night for the Hardhats in the bottom of the fifth when Alex Weaver hit a solo home run, followed by a single by Kuehl and a towering two-run home run by first baseman Jace Caldwell.
It was Weaver's second home run of the season — both coming in the tournament — and Caldwell's first.
Bachman and Alex Weaver had two hits and two RBI for the Hardhats, while Caldwell, Kuehl and Messer all had two hits.
"We swung the bats really well tonight, we competed at the plate," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said. "I was really thrilled with Jace Caldwell ending the game the way he did. He had been struggling this year, but I don't think that ball has come down yet. It was fun to see Jace finally get one."
Chilolis, meanwhile, was unhittable after giving up the leadoff triple, not yielding a hit the rest of the way for the win. He walked four and struck out nine.
With the shutout win, Chiolis moved to 3-0 on the season with an 1.55 earned run average.
"Zach had trouble in the first inning finding the plate, but he pitched around it. His fastball was moving four to five inches and Missoula was struggling to catch up to it," Torve said. "It was fun to watch him pitch."
Post 22 in now in a three-way tie at 3-2 in the tournament with Missoula and Terre Haute, Ind. Eden Prairie is 4-1.
"We're 3-2 and I have no clue where we stand. All I know is we have to win the next game," Torve said. "We don't concern ourselves with that yet. We have to beat Eden Prairie and they are a very good team."
Post 22, 32-12, faces Eden Prairie Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
Torve said hits tournament has proven that when they pitch well, they are a good team. When they don't, problems happen.
"When we throw strikes, we can be dangerous," Torve said. "If we don't throw strikes, nothing else matters and tonight Chiolis threw strikes."
EDEN PRAIRIE LEGION 1 8, CATALYST CARDINALS 4: Eden Prairie scored four runs in the sixth inning on its way to a win over the Cardinals Tuesday morning.
Brendan Donahue led the way for Legion 1 with two hits and an RBI, while Taylor Chase and Jordan Amundson chipped in with a hit and an RBI. Nate Madrid led Catalyst with two hits and an RBI.
Catalyst will play Premier West today at 11:30 a.m., followed by a matchup with Missoula at 2 p.m. Eden Prairie takes on Post 22 in the nightcap starting at 7 p.m.
PREMIER WEST 9, TERRE HAUTE 6: Cameron Abeyta finished with two hits and two RBI to lead the Cardinals past Terre Haute.
Premier West scored five runs in the first and added four more in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
MISSOULA 10, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 4: The mavericks ran past the Lobos on the fourth day of the Firecracker tournament.
No statistics were made available for this game.
Expedition League
Western Nebraska shuts out Spearfish
The Spearfish Expedition League team had a tough outing Tuesday night at Western Nebraska used a big eighth inning to earn a 5-0 shutout win over the Sasquatch.
Despite the late-game scoring by the Pioneers, the game was fairly uneventful through the first six innings.
Western Nebraska broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh, before scoring four more runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach.
Spearfish outhit the Pioneers 5-3 in the game, but were unable to capitalize on any of its offensive opportunities.
Z Westley paced the Sasquatch with three hits, while Josue Rangel finished with a pair of hits.
Jacen Roberson and Carter Dobrinski led Western Nebraska with one hit and one RBI apiece.
Spearfish (20-14) will look to bounce back when it hosts Western Nebraska tonight at 7:05 p.m.