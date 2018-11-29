After two years of existence, the Rapid City Post 22 softball program will have its first player move on to the next level, as Sophie Caldwell signed a national letter-of-intent to attend Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Caldwell, from Spearfish who also plays high school softball for the combined Sturgis-Spearfish team, signed her letter-of-intent Thursday night at the Post 22 indoor facilities.
"I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to be the first player (to sign for college), but I could have never done it without my coach Matt Brandhagen, or any of the girls," Caldwell said. "They just made it a great experience, and I couldn't have asked for anything more. They are the best team to have."
Caldwell said it was a good fit for her at Wartburg, which plays on the NCAA Division III level.
"I really liked the feel of it," Caldwell said. "The coaches were great, the girls were great and the campus was just beautiful."
Caldwell said she will play catcher for the Knights and possibly some first base.
"They said they have a spot for me wherever they feel fit, but they feel like I would be good at catcher for the upcoming team," she said. "I met some of the girls, and I think it will be great. I've always wanted to play college softball since I have been about four years old when I started. It will be really great, a good opportunity."
Caldwell is planning to major in engineering science and looks to get her masters degree in either civil or architectural engineering.
Brandhagen said Caldwell came to the Post 22 program in the first year two years ago, and he said it is nice to see her success pay off.
"It's awesome for the program, and that is my goal here at the program is to get these girls to get that college-level softball trough what I teach and what our coaches team," he said.