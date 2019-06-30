Rapid City Post 22 got into win column Sunday at the 44th annual Camping World Firecracker baseball tournament with a thrilling 11-8 win over Rocky Mountain, Colo., played at Fitzgerald Stadium.
The game featured strong pitching efforts, power at the plate and some timely hitting that offset some shaky play in the field as the Hardhats moved to 1-2 in pool play.
"It wasn't a Picasso, but it was a win, and we're not going to throw it back," Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. "There was a bit of everything, but a win's a win and we'll take it."
Hardhat starter Jake Goble shook off two early runs and stymied Rocky Mountain through five-plus innings. Goble went 5-1/3 innings and allowed six runs — four earned — on seven hits. He also walked three.
Trailing 2-1 heading into the bottom of the third, Post 22 got some key pop at the plate when Matthew Hegre and Bransen Kuehl each hit two-run home runs in their half of the third to stake the Hardhats to a 5-2 lead.
Rocky Mountain nicked Goble for a pair of runs in the top of the fifth to pull with 5-4. But the Hardhats responded with three runs in the bottom of the stanza to push Post 22 ahead 8-4. Kuehl started the two-out rally with a single to right, Jace Caldwell reached on an error when he laid down a bunt and Blake Weaver added a single to plate Kuehl. Ryan Schmidt dropped a single into centerfield to push Caldwell and Weaver across the plate.
Rocky Mountain came right back in the top of the sixth, scoring four to deadlock the game at 8-all. Kiano Cobb and Loucks sandwiched singles around a walk drawn by pinch hitter Drew Agnew. Cobb scored when Will Vassuer's roller to shortstop resulted in an error. Agnew and Loucks scored on Cooper Axe's single. Seth Beals drove a liner to left to drive in Vassuer.
You have free articles remaining.
“We had a good inning, pitching-wise, and we forced a lot of bad contact,” Torve said. “We kicked a couple of balls and things worked out for them offensively. But I wasn't dissatisfied with our inning, other than a couple of errors we made. I was pleased with our pitchers. Our pitchers challenged their zone and made them hit the ball.”
Post 22 came right back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Bachman and Hegre opened the inning with walks. Bachman scored when Alex Weaver reached on a throwing error. Hegre and Weaver came across when Rocky Mountain misplayed the turn on a double play, resulting in an 11-8 Hardhat lead.
“I was really thrilled with was how we responded at the plate, the bottom of the inning, “Torve said.
Colton Hartford, who relieved Goble in the sixth, shook off a walk to Cobb to start the seventh inning by coaxing a double-play ball from Reilly Olson. Hartford got a fly-out from Brian Bruxvoort to close out the game.
“He walked the first guy, so we went out there and had a little friendly chat,” Torve said. “He gets a ground ball double play and a fly ball out and we're out of he game.”
Post 22 faces off with Premier West, Colo., at 7 p.m. today. Rocky Mountain takes on the Catalyst, Colo., Cardinals at 4:30 p.m.