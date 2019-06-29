The Rapid City Post 320 American Legion Baseball team split a pair of games Saturday at the Hladky Memorial Tournament at Roughrider Stadium.
In a morning matchup with Mitchell Post 18, the Stars dropped a 4-1 decision, before earning a 7-1 victory over Rock Springs later in the afternoon.
In the first game, Post 320 found itself in a tight spot right from the outset as Mitchell jumped out to a 4-0 lead.
Post 18 took that early advantage in part due to a three-run home run from Carson Max to right field. Ryan McGinnis closed out the scoring a short time later on an RBI single.
The Stars scored their only run in the top of the seventh on an RBI single from Logan Miller that scored Renn Svenson from second base.
Svenson finished the game with two hits.
Rapid City flipped the script in the second game of the day, scoring a run in the first inning to take the early advantage.
Although Rock Springs scored a run in the bottom half of the second, that’s all the offense it would muster as the Stars scored on a consistent basis over the last four innings.
Post 320 added another run in the fourth, before scoring two more in the fifth on RBI singles from Grayson Skinner and Svenson.
Ian Krump added two more runs the next inning on a double and Wyatt Hunt sealed the deal with an RBI single in the seventh.
Svenson added three runs and an RBI in the second game, while Skinner finished with three hits and a pair of RBI.
On top of his big day on the offensive end, Skinner earned the win for the Stars on the mound with eight strikeouts.
Rapid City Post 320 (23-16) will close out the tournament today.
Titans walk off twice in Madison
Sturgis Post 33 earned a pair of walk-off victories on the second day of the Madison Tournament Saturday evening.
The Titans opened the day with a 7-6 win over Tracy, Minn., Post 173, before earning a 4-3 victory over Lennox Post 174 in an evening affair.
In the first game, Sturgis carried a 6-3 lead into the final inning before Post 173 tied it up with three runs.
The Titans took advantage in the bottom of the inning when Ridge Inhofer knocked a single into center field that brought Nick Anderson home from second base to put the game away.
Inhofer finished the game with three hits and an RBI, while Dylan Gillespie had with two hits and two RBI.
The second game saw Sturgis fall behind early as Lennox led 3-1 headed into the fourth.
Post 33 made up some ground with a run in the fourth and took over in the seventh starting with an RBI double from Inhofer to tie the game at 3-3.
Anderson singled to left in his next at bat and scored Inhofer from third to seal the win.
Inhofer led the way with two hits and an RBI, while Zach Hess finished with a pair of hits.
Sturgis (14-7) will close out the tournament today when it takes on McCook Miner at 10 a.m.
Expedition League
SPEARFISH 8, CASPER 3: The Sasquatch earned their 20th win of the season Saturday night when they cruised past the Horseheads in Spearfish.
A tough start on the mound for Casper’s Ryan VanLeeuwen gave Spearfish an early 2-0 lead in the second inning when Dawson Martin scored on a Josue Rangel walk and Luke Lampros tagged home on a wild pitch.
The Sasquatch carried a 3-2 lead into the fifth, before scoring four runs in the inning to make it 7-2.
The first run came on a Jaxon Rosencranz RBI single, followed by an RBI single from Rangel in the next at bat.
Joe Yorke closed out the scoring for Spearfish in the inning by driving in a pair of runs on a double.
After both teams added a run in the eighth the Sasquatch held on to earn the win.
Rangel led the way for Spearfish with three hits and two RBI, while Yorke and Rosencranz chipped in with a hit and two RBI apiece.
The Sasquatch (20-11) will host close out the weekend series hosting Casper today at 3:35 p.m.