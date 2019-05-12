Rapid City Post 22 baseball split two games in Montana Sunday, topping the Billings Royals 7-3 and falling to the Missoula Mavericks 6-4.
In the first game against Billings, Post 22 scored a run in the top of the first inning and the Royals responded with two runs in the bottom of the first.
The Hardrockers responded with two runs in the fourth and one run in the sixth. Billings scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 4-3, but Post 22 scored three runs in the seventh to finish the game off.
Jake Globe hit three RBI for Post 22 and Bridger Nesbit had two. Bransen Kuehl and Alex Weaver had one.
Zach Whitesell got the win after going four innings and giving up four hits, one earned run and one walk while striking out one.
In the second game the Hardhats got a run in the bottom of the first but Missoula scored four runs in the top of the second. Post 22 scored two runs in the third and a run in the fifth to tie the game at four.
The Mavericks scored two runs in the sixth to get the win.
Weaver recorded two RBI while Matthew Hegre had one. Isaac Arnold took the loss for Post 22 after going two innings, giving up three hits and four earned runs while striking out and walking three.
Post 22, 4-5, takes on Gillette, Wyoming Post 42 Wednesday at Fitzgerald Stadium for the home opener for the Hardhats.
Post 320 sweeps Casper
Rapid City Post 320 got two wins over the Casper Crush Sunday in Wyoming 5-3 and 10-6 in eight innings.
In the first game the Stars got the scoring started with three runs in the top of the second inning, and the Crush responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning. Casper also scored a run in the third and fourth to take a 3-2.
From there, Post 320 scored two runs in the top of the sixth to get the win.
In the second game the Crush scored five runs in the second, but from there the Stars' pitching staff shut them down.
Post 320 scored two runs in the third and three in the sixth to tie the game at five, which is how it would stay in the seventh.
In the eighth the Stars exploded for five runs, while Casper scored just one.
Post 320 is now 4-2 on the season.
High School Baseball
GREGORY 21, LEAD-DEADWOOD 1: A 13-run fourth inning led the Gorillas to a big win in four innings over the Golddiggers.
Gregory scored a run in the top of the first and Lead-Deadwood responded with a run in the bottom of the inning. Gregory then had seven runs in the third and 13 in the fourth to end the game early.
ST. THOMAS MORE 6, GREGORY 3: The Cavaliers earned a win over Gregory at home Sunday.
No other information was made available.
STM also beat Lead-Deadwood 14-3 Sunday, no other information was given in that game either.
The Cavs are now 12-2-1 while Lead-Deadwood is 1-9 on the season.