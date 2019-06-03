The bats have been hot for Rapid City Post 320, but it was the pitching that earned the Stars a split with Pierre Post 8, falling in the first game 4-2 and winning the second game 3-2.
In the first game, Post 320 struck first in the top of the second inning with a run, but Post 8 scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The Stars added a run in the top of the sixth, but it wasn't enough to come back for the win.
Post 320 outhit Pierre 6-3, and Post 8 committed the game's only error.
Tate Walker and Grayson Skinner had both RBI for the Stars. Devin Jacobs contributed two hits.
Maguire Raske got the win and pitched a complete game.
In the second game Pierre got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the third, and Post 320 scored all of its runs in the next half inning.
Post 8 scored a run in the bottom of the fourth but couldn't catch up.
Walker had two RBI and Cody Winter had the other RBI for the Stars, Ian Krump went six innings and struck out seven batters. Post 320 batters struck out 11 times, nine to Post 8 starter Garrett Stout and two to Matthew Lusk.
Pierre outhit the Stars 7-6 and both teams committed one error.
Post 320 is now 11-7 on the season and will take on the Billings, Montana Royals Wednesday from Pete Lien Field.
Expedition League Baseball
Strong outing leads Sasquatch over Hub City
Zachary Filos went 7 1/3 innings, giving up nine hits, one earned run, one walk and struck out four as the Spearfish Sasquatch topped the Hub City Hotshots 3-1 Monday in Aberdeen.
Hub City got on the board in the bottom of the first inning when Willie Lajoie scored on a single from Joe Guidry.
Spearfish got on the board in the top of the second when Jake Gray scored on a fielder's choice. The Sasquatch took the lead from good in the top of the fifth when Jaxson Rosencranz scored.
Spearfish added some insurance Josue Rangel scored on a single from Gray.
After Filos' performance, Brendan Knoll shut the door with a 1 2/3 inning outing of one-hit ball.
Hub City outhit Spearfish 10-9 and both teams committed an error.
You have free articles remaining.
The Sasquatch moved to 5-3 on the season and Hub City fell to 5-4. The two will play from Aberdeen tonight at 5:35 p.m.
ECHL
Rush announce protected list
The Rapid City Rush announced its protected list Monday as well as the completion of a future considerations trade.
Teams may protect as many players as it would like provided the players protected meet the guidelines of the collective bargaining agreement.
Rapid City protected 28 players, including 16 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.
The forwards protected were Dexter Dancs, Mason McCarty, Alec Baer, Taylor Crunk, Tyler Poulsen, Justin Faryna, Garrett Klotz, Jack Riley, Willem Nong-Lambert, Cedric Montminy, Liam Bilton, Darby Llewellyn, Alex Rauter, Brandon Mashinter, Aaron Boyd and Justin Breton.
The defensemen protected were: Chris Leibinger, Myles McGurty, Zach Todd, Blake Heinrich, Richard Coyne, Dylan Quaile, Jeremy Wu, Brandon Fehd and Rob Hamilton
The goalies protected were: Adam Carlson, Brad Barone and Tyler Parks.
The Rush also announced the completion of a future considerations trade Monday, and will be acquiring Rob Hamilton from the Manchester Monarchs.
Last March Rapid City traded Pierre-Luc Mercier to Manchester for Dancs and future considerations, which ended up being Hamilton.
Hamilton played 12 games for Manchester last season and recorded an assist, but spent the majority of the season with the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds. In 58 games with Springfield, he had seven goals and 22 assists for 29 points.
Prior to his professional career which has included stints with the AHL's Laval Rocket, Stockton Heat and Springfield and a previous stint in Manchester be played collegiality at Vermont.
Billiards
Van Boening wins two tournaments in Las Vegas over the week
Rapid City Stevens graduate Shane Van Boening won two out of the three tournaments he played in last week in Las Vegas for total winnings of $26,500.
Van Boening won the U.S. Open Banks and U.S. Open straight pool as well as taking second in the U.S. Open one pocket.
He also won the all-around title for a bonus of $3,500.