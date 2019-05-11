The Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team traveled to Montana on Saturday for a doubleheader with the Billings Royals and the Billings Scarlets.
After a hard fought battle to close the night, the Hardhats split the doubleheader as they opened the day with a 5-0 victory over the Royals, before dropping a narrow 2-0 decision to the Scarlets in the nightcap.
Neither team could find much of an offense early in the first game, until the Hardhats scored a run in the top of the fourth inning.
Post 22 added four more runs in the sixth, three of which came on a three-run home run from Bransen Kuehl, to put the game out of reach.
Matthew Hegre helped pace the Hardhats by going 4-for-4.
Dylan Richey had a big game on the mound for Post 22, allowing just three hits in five innings, while striking out nine batters.
In the late game, the Hardhats struggled offensively, despite having an opportunity late in the game.
Post 22 closed out the game with runners on first and second base, but couldn't capitalize prior to a game-ending strikeout.
Billings kicked off the scoring with a pair of runs in the opening inning.
Hegre and Ryan Bachman led the Hardhats with one hit apiece.
Rapid City Post 22 (3-4) continues its road trip today as it takes on the Billings Royals at noon, followed by a matchup with the Missoula Mavericks at 2:30 p.m.
High School Baseball
Raiders shut out by Mitchell
Rapid City Stevens couldn’t find much of an offensive edge in its matchup with Mitchell Saturday as it dropped an 8-0 decision to the Kernels.
Mitchell opened the scoring with a run in the third inning and followed it with one more run in the fourth and a pair of runs in the fifth.
Up 4-0 in the sixth, the Kernels put the game out of reach with four more runs.
Peyton Nash led Mitchell with three RBIs, while Jared Miller and Austin Kerr chipped in with one RBI apiece.
Joe Bennett and Carter Thomas had the lone hits for the Raiders.
Rapid City Stevens (4-16-1) will play cross-town rival Rapid City Central on Tuesday.
Boys' Tennis
Lincoln, Washington drop Central
Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Washington picked up dual wins Saturday with victories over Rapid City Central at the East-West Invite in Sioux Falls.
The Cobblers opened the day with a 9-0 loss to Lincoln, before losing a 6-3 decision to Washington later in the day.
Despite losing two matches, Central picked up a pair of singles wins and a doubles victory in the second match.
Carson Versteeg defeated Leyton Kramer 5-7, 6-2 in Flight 4 singles; Noah Gire dropped Daniel Orozco (6-3, 6-4) in Flight 5 and the duo of Taite Sumption and Versteeg beat Jacob Morgans and Kramer (6-0, 6-1) in Flight 2 doubles.