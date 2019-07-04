The Rapid City Post 320 American Legion baseball team earned a split on the road Wednesday night in Sheridan.
The Stars had a tough start to the evening’s doubleheader as they dropped a 12-4 decision to the Troopers, before bouncing back take a 7-1 victory in the nightcap.
In the first game, despite taking a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the fourth, Post 320 found itself behind 8-4 in the following inning.
Sheridan added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game away.
Cody Winter, Jake Kostenbauer and Grayson Skinner paced Rapid City with two hits apiece.
The Stars took the lead from the outset in the second game and carried a 3-0 advantage into the sixth. From there they added another run in the sixth and three in the top of the seventh to seal the victory.
Skinner finished the second game with three more hits, while Winter and Carter Stonecipher led the way with a pair of RBI apiece.
Post 320 (24-18) returns home Friday to host Billings at 7 p.m.
Expedition League
WESTERN NEBRASKA 3, SPEARFISH 2: The Pioneers held off the Sasquatch to pick up a win after the game was called due to a rain delay in the seventh inning Wednesday night in Spearfish.
Western Nebraska jumped ahead early, taking a 3-1 lead into the fifth inning. The Sasquatch cut into the deficit with an RBI single from Josue Rangel in the fifth, but wasn’t able to get any closer.
Rangel led Spearfish with one hit and one RBI, while Jaxon Rosencranz and Z Westley chipped in with one hit apiece.
The Sasquatch (20-15) will close out a four-game series with the Pioneers tonight at 7:05 p.m.
Rain postpones Firecracker night games
Mother Nature was the big winner Wednesday night in the 44th annual Camping World Firecracker baseball tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Rain washed out the final two games and moved them to Thursday.
Today's schedule will include: The final two pool-play games will see Terre Haute, Ind., vs. Rocky Mountain (Fort Collins, Colo.) at 8 a.m. and Rapid City Post 22 vs. Eden Prairie, Minn., at 10:30 a.m.
The fifth- and sixth-place game is tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m., and the third- and fourth-place game at 3:30 p.m. Post 22 will play in the 6 p.m. game regardless of what placing it is, so the previous times could swap.
In the two games that were finished Wednesday, Premier West (Denver area) defeated the Catalyst (Golden, Colo.) Cardinals 11-7 and Missoula beat the Cardinals 11-8.
Going into Thursday, Eden Prairie is 4-1, Missoula 4-2, Post 22 and Terre Haute are 3-2 each, Premier West and the Catalyst Cardinals are 2-4 each and Rocky Mountain 1-4.