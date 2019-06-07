The Post 320 American Legion baseball team kicked off the opening day of the Border Battle in Pierre with a pair of wins over Bismarck and Mandan, n.d..
The Stars opened the day with a 5-0 shutout victory over the Governors, before picking up a 6-5 win in extra innings in an afternoon affair with Mandan.
The story of the first game was a big second inning for Post 320’s offense, as well as a great day on the mound for pitcher Renn Svenson.
The Stars did most their damage in the second inning, including an Ian Krump single that brought home a pair of runs. Krump scored on a fielder’s choice in the next at bat to make it 4-0.
Svenson pitched all seven innings, accumulating 100 total pitches and allowed just four hits, while striking out three batters.
Krump led the way for Post 320 with three hits and two RBI.
The second game was a back-and-forth affair in the earlier innings, starting with a pair of runs by the Stars in the first.
The Stars added to their early advantage in the second inning on a Krump RBI triple, followed by a Grayson Skinner RBI single to left.
The Chiefs began to fight back in the bottom of the second with trio of runs, before tying the game with two more in the fourth.
While neither team was able to find much of an opportunity on the offensive end over the next few innings, Svenson scored on a Skinner single in the eighth to seal the victory.
Skinner went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI, while Wyatt Hunt chipped in with three hits and an RBI.
Post 320 (14-7) will continue the Border Battle today when it takes on Mandan at 9 a.m., followed by another matchup with Bismarck at 11 a.m.
Tellinghuisen Classic
STURGIS POST 33 14, WHEATLAND, WYO., LOBOS 11: The Titans scored six runs in the seventh inning to earn a win over Wheatland in on the opening day of the 2019 Alan Tellinghuisen Classic in Spearfish on Friday.
Sturgis carried a 7-2 lead into the fourth, just to watch that lead slip away when the Lobos tied the game with a run in the fourth and a four runs in the fifth.
Both teams scored a run the sixth, but the Titans found their offensive spark in the seventh to take a 14-8 lead.
Although Wheatland scored three in its half of the inning, the deficit was too much to overcome.
Dylan Gillespie and John Fischer led the Titans with two hits and three RBI apiece, while Gage Murphey finished with a run and three RBI.
Sturgis Post 33 (2-3) will play a doubleheader today, starting with Laramie at 12:15 p.m., followed by a matchup with billings at 2:45 p.m.
BILLINGS UPPER DECK AA 12, SPEARFISH 164 5: The Expos did most of its damage in the seventh inning as it dropped Spearfish Post 164 on the first day of the Tellinguisen classic.
You have free articles remaining.
Despite the Expos scoring six runs in the top of the seventh, the game was fairly close throughout.
Billings took the early lead with two runs in the second, before Spearfish scored a run of its own in the third.
Down 6-2 in the sixth, Spearfish scored a trio of runs to cut the deficit to one.
Cody Garness, Taylor Woods and Drew Gusso led Post 164 with a hit and an RBI apiece.
Spearfish (2-10) will play Douglas tonight at 7:15 p.m.
Veterans Classic
POST 22 EXPOS 6, STERLING TIGERS 5: Derrik Luke knocked in a run on a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Expos past Sterling on the second day of the Veterans Classic on Friday.
The Tigers took the first lead of the game with a pair of runs in the third, before Rapid City jumped ahead with four runs of its own in the bottom of the inning.
After Sterling regained the lead with three runs in the fifth, the Expos tied it at five runs apiece with a run in the sixth.
Luke led the way for Post 22 with two hits and three RBI, while Easton Wilson paced the Tigers with a two hits.
The Expos (7-12) will play Billings today at 4 p.m.
Expedition League
SPEARFISH SASQUATCH 7, HASTINGS SODBUSTERS 2: Spearfish used a balanced offensive attack to pick up a win over Hastings Friday night on the road.
The Sasquatch kicked off the scoring in the top half of the second inning on a two-RBI double by Trace Hamby.
Spearfish increased its lead to 4-0 with a run in each of the next two innings.
In the seventh inning, the Sasquatch extended their lead once again, this time on a two-RBI double from Jake Gray that scored Zane Hunt and Josue Rangel.
The Sodbusters scored their final two runs the ninth, but it was too little too late as Spearfish held on for the win.
Hunt led the Sasquatch with two hits and two RBI, while Hamby finished with one hit and a pair of RBI.
Spearfish (7-4) will take on the Sodbusters two more times this weekend, starting today at 6:35 p.m.