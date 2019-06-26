The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that forward Tyler Poulsen is the first player signed for the upcoming 2019-20 ECHL season.
Poulsen joined the Rush last season in a trade for future considerations during training camp 2018 with the Allen Americans. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward completed his first full professional campaign with Rapid City and finished with 30 points — 15 goals and 15 assists in 57 games.
“I’m so excited to announce I’ll be wearing the ‘R’ on my chest for a second season. I had a great opportunity to play last season and had a ton of fun doing it, so it was a no-brainer to sign back,” Poulsen said. “The coaching staff constantly worked with me to improve every day, and afforded me the opportunity to figure out what kind of player I wanted to be at the professional level."
Rush coach Daniel Tetrault said that Poulsen is not only his first player signing of the off-season, but also as his first returning player from last year.
“Tyler came to us in training camp via a trade looking to prove something, and through his quick shot and brilliant skating, etched himself into our lineup as a legitimate threat, Tetrault said. "He works hard, does the little things right on and off the ice, and loves playing for this community. Tyler was so lethal as a rookie at times last year that he has the potential to put up anywhere between 20 and 30 goals this season. His signing is a great start to my third off-season as the head coach of the Rush.”
Theisen named Google Cloud All-American
Black Hills State University senior Jonah Theisen has been named a 2018-19 Google Cloud First Team Academic All-American in Men's Track and Field and Cross Country, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced Wednesday morning.
Theisen was honored for his strong performance in both the academic and athletic realms. The recent graduate was a physical science major with a 3.89 GPA. He is just the second Yellow Jacket to earn Academic All-American honors (Mitch Kraft, 2014-15), and the first in school history to garner First Team accolades.
As a student-athlete, the Kenai, Alaska, native recently placed second in the steeplechase at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships, earning All-American accolades. He won the event at the RMAC Championships, being named to the All-RMAC First Team. He was also an All-American this year in indoor track and field, taking part in the national meet in the distance medley relay team, which placed sixth. Opening his senior year, Theisen was an All-American for the 2018 cross country season, placing 14th at the national meet.
On the academics side, Theisen recently was named the RMAC Male Scholar Athlete of the Year. He has also been named a recipient of the prestigious NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship. He is a three-time RMAC Academic First Team member during the 2018-19 year, making the team for cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field.
Overall in his four years at BHSU, Theisen is a six-time RMAC Academic First Team member and nine-time national meet competitor. He was the National Champion in the steeplechase in 2016.