Brian LaRoche Jr. poured in 35 points to lead Class B No. 4 Lower Brule over Wessington Springs Thursday night at Wessington Springs. The win was the fifth straight for the Sioux (14-3).

Ellwyn Langdeau added 15 points and five rebounds for Lower Brule. Lane Gray chipped in nine points, and Tayshawn Battese tallied four points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

Blake Larson paced Wessington Springs with 27 points. Ryder Michalek added 20 points and eight rebounds. Colby Flowers recorded eight points, and Brock Krueger contributed eight rebounds and five assists.

The Sioux face White River (12-2) in a clash of Class B top five teams Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Corn Palace. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.

WHITE RIVER 74, WALL 44: Joe Sayler netted 25 points and connected on four 3-pointers, leading Class B No. 2 White River to a 30-point victory over Wall on Thursday.

Nic Marshall added 19 points, and Logan Wright tallied 13 points. T.J. Beardt scored eight points and Teagen Bouman chipped in five points.

The Tigers (12-2) face Class A No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian (12-1) on Saturday.

Wall (6-7) travels to Kadoka Area (6-8) tomorrow night.

FAITH 56, MCINTOSH 26: Class B no. 5 Faith raced out to a 26-3 first-quarter lead en route to a big home win over McIntosh Thursday evening in the opening round of the Little Moreau Conference tournament.

Jackson Schauer led the Longhorns (12-1) with 14 points and five steals. Caden Selby and Brigg Price each scored seven points, and Jess Harper added six points.

McIntosh (0-11) was led by Daniel Demery’s 12 points and six rebounds. Wyatt Schell chipped in with five points.

The LMC tournament continues Friday and Saturday at Harding County.

LYMAN 52, GREGORY 37: Cooper Long led three players in double figures to lift Lyman to a 15-point victory over Gregory Thursday night.

Long led the Raiders with 26 points and seven rebounds. Ryker Choal added 10 points and six rebounds, and Damian Abrahamson contributed 11 points.

Lyman (9-3) faces Herreid-Selby Area on Saturday. Gregory (7-6) hosts Parkston tomorrow night.

Girls Basketball

LYMAN 56, HIGHMORE HARROLD 46: Freshman Makaylee Scott torched the nets for 31 points, leading Lyman to a 10-point victory over Highmore Harrold Thursday evening, for the Raiders’ eighth consecutive win.

Scott connected on 13 of 23 field goals and added seven rebounds, three assists and seven steals. Skyler Volmer contributed 13 points and eight boards, and Annie Brakke scored nine points. Jordyn Scott chipped in with three.

Brooke Palmer paced the Pirates (3-11) with 22 points and eight rebounds. Autumn Falls recorded seven points, and Addison McDonnell tallied five points.

Lyman (8-4) faces Herreid-Selby Area (6-8) Saturday morning.

CENTERVILLE 65, MARTY 33: Class B No. 3 Centerville cruised to a home victory over the Marty Braves Thursday night.

Thea Gust led all scorers with 23 points for the Tornadoes (12-3). She also recorded five assists. Kylee Westra put up a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. MaKayla Heesch added 11 points, and Lillie Eide contributed eight points and eight rebounds.

Genesis Patterson led the Braves (5-8) with 19 points. Rozario Zephier chipped in with nine points.

Marty travels to Tripp-Delmont Armour (6-7) Friday night. Centerville travels to Canton on Tuesday.