PREP ROUNDUP: Philip gives up one-set lead in SoDak 16 loss

Despite an early setback, the Aberdeen Christian volleyball team battled back as it earned a spot in the Class B state tournament with a four-set victory over Philip Tuesday night in Gettysburg.

The Scotties seemed to be on track early in the match as they opened with a 1-0 advantage after a 25-20 victory in the first set.

The rest of the match belonged to the Knights, as they picked up a 25-16 win in the second set and took the third, 25-14.

Aberdeen Christian maintained its momentum in the fourth and closed it out with a 25-17 victory.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Knights (24-3) will play Warner in the first round of the Class B state tournament Nov. 18 at Summit Arena.

Philip finished out its season at 31-8.

FAULKTON AREA 3, TIMBER LAKE 0: Faulkton Area cruised in the SoDak 16 round of the Class B tournament with a win over the Panthers on Tuesday.

The Trojans took a 2-0 advantage with a 25-18 win in the first, followed by a 25-12 victory in the second set.

Timber Lake battled in the third but it wouldn’t be enough as Faulkton took the set 25-21.

Isabel Aesoph paced the Trojans (27-6) with 17 kills and Gabby Kast finished with 20 assists.

Faulkton will play Arlington in the first round Nov. 18 at Summit Arena, while the Panthers finished the season at 22-6.

PLATTE-GEDDES 3, FAITH 0: Platte-Geddes, the top-seeded team in Class B, punched its ticket to the state tournament with a straight-sets win over the Longhorns Tuesday night in Huron.

The Black Panthers took the first set 25-17, won the second 25-16 and closed it out with a 25-10 victory in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Platte-Geddes (33-4) will play Burke in the Class B tournament at Summit Arena, while Faith closed out the season at 20-19.

WARNER 3, EDGEMONT 0: The Monarchs ran past their matchup in the SoDak 16 as they defeated the Moguls in straight sets on Tuesday.

Warner got out to a quick start and took the first set 25-9, before cruising to a 25-7 victory in the second.

The Monarchs (31-5) didn’t let up in the third as they finished out the match with another 25-9 victory.

No other information was made available for this match.

Edgemont closed out the season at 20-12.

Class A

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 3, PINE RIDGE 0: Sioux Falls Christian earned their spot in the Class A state playoffs after running past Pine Ridge in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday.

The Chargers cruised to a 25-5 victory in the first set and won the second 25-7 to take a 2-0 advantage.

Christian closed out the match with a 25-8 victory in the third set.

No other information was made available for this match.

Christian (33-4) will play Parkston in the state tournament at Summit Arena starting Nov. 18, while Pine Ridge finished its season at 16-14.

DAKOTA VALLEY 3, LAKOTA TECH 0: The Panthers advanced to the Class A state playoffs with a win over Lakota Tech on Tuesday.

Dakota Valley (27-8) opened with a 25-6 win in the first set, won the second 25-10 and finished it out with a 25-17 victory.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Panthers take on Hamlin in the first round of the state tournament and the Tatanka closed out the season at 19-10.

