PREP ROUNDUP: Scooper wrestlers take 4th at Floyd Farrand Invite

The Sturgis wrestling team finished in fourth place at the Floyd Farrand Invitational at Sioux Falls Lincoln on Thursday.

Brandon Valley took the top spot with 218, Watertown was second with 191, Harrisburg earned third place with 176.5 and the Scoopers were fourth with 137.

Spearfish finished in a tie for 13th place with Sioux Falls Jefferson (56 each).

Individually, Reese Jacobs led the way for Sturgis with a first-place finish at 170 pounds after defeating Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley by pin in three minutes and 13 seconds.

The Scoopers had a pair of third-place finishers as well, including Teryn Zebrowski at 106 pounds and Kaden Olson at 126.

Clayton Donovan paced the Spartans with a first-place finish at 152 pounds as he earned a 7-3 decision over Porter Neugebauer of Parkston.

Hettinger/Scranton tops Harding County Invite

Hettinger/Scranton finished with a score of 216.5 as it cruised to a first-place finish at the Rancher Invitational in Harding County on Thursday.

Killdeer was second with 169, followed by Rapid City Central JV with 160.5, Sturgis JV with 128 and Belle Fourche with 120.

Hot Springs earned sixth place with 88, Harding County and Lemmon/McIntosh shared seventh with 80 apiece, Newell was ninth with 60 and Custer rounded out the top 10 with 48.

Hettinger led the pack with five first-place finishers, while Killdeer had three.

Hot Springs finished with two first-place winners, including Xavier Wright at 152 pounds and Caleb Richenbach at 195.

The Irrigators also finished with two first-place winners, including Chase VanDerBoom (145) and Colton Niles (285).

Other area winners include Riley Scott of Custer at 106 pounds, Logan Brown of Rapid City Central JV (120) and Grey Gilbert of Harding County (220).

Girls Basketball

SPEARFISH 41, HOT SPRINGS 21: The Spartans ran past the Bison for a win on Thursday.

Stella Marcus led Spearfish with nine points, Jozie Dana added eight points and Rachel Rickenbach paced Hot Springs with eight points.

The Spartans (3-2) will play at Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday, while the Bison (0-5) host Chadron, Nebraska.

STURGIS 61, LEAD-DEADWOOD 31: The Scoopers earned their second win of the season with a victory over the Golddiggers on Thursday.

Kaylee Whatley paced Sturgis with 17 points, while Reese Ludwick chipped in with 11.

Rachel Janssen and Allison Mollman led the way for Lead-Deadwood with 10 points apiece.

The Scoopers (2-4) will host Custer on Tuesday, while the Golddiggers (0-6) travel to Rapid City Christian.

PARKSTON 45, WINNER 36: The Trojans pulled away in the fourth quarter to score a victory over Winner.

Allison Ziebart paced Parkston with 17 points and three assists, while Faith Oakley added 12 points and six rebounds.

Bella Swedlund led the Warriors with 13 points and seven boards and Kelsey Sachtjen finished with 12 points.

Winner (3-3) will play at Chamberlain on Tuesday.

Boys Basketball

HOT SPRINGS 71, SPEARFISH 63: Led by a balanced offense, the Bison picked up a win over the Spartans on Thursday.

Braden Grill led Hot Springs with 25 points, Cameron Maciejewski added 16 points, Preston Iverson tacked on 15 points and Matt Close finished with 12.

Ryan Heinert paced Spearfish with 15 points, while Antonio Serrano and Rylan Palmer finished with 11 apiece.

The Bison (3-0) will play at Chadron, Nebraska on Tuesday, while the Spartans (2-3) travel to Rapid City Stevens.

IPSWICH 68, WALL 35: The Tigers earned their fourth win in a row with a victory over the Eagles.

Trevor Beyers paced Ipswich with 18 points, Taylor Thorson tacked on 11 points and Ian Beyers finished with 10.

Cayne Krogman led Wall with 11 points and Brodi Sundall chipped in with nine.

The Eagles (2-1) will travel to Rapid City Christian to take on the Comets on Monday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0