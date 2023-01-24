PREP ROUNDUP: Spearfish girls upset No. 3 STM

Spearfish used balanced scoring and seven 3-pointers to upset third-ranked St. Thomas More 48-45 Tuesday evening in Spearfish.

The Spartans were led by Mya Kochuten’s 12 points, followed by Brylee Grubb with 11 and Maria Bouman with eight.

Reese Ross paced the Cavaliers with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Jada Mollman added 12 points.

Spearfish (3-6) will visit Rapid City Central on Thursday, followed by a visit to Lead-Deadwood next Tuesday. St. Thomas More (10-3) will try to bounce back Thursday as it hosts Sturgis Brown. Tipoff is 7 p.m.

WINNER 38, CHAMBERLAIN 28: Winner improved to 7-3 with a 10-point home victory over Chamberlain Tuesday night. Both teams struggled from the field, shooting less than 25%.

Keelie Kuli led the Warriors with 13 points and seven rebounds. Kylie Sachtjen added seven points, and Cici Watson and Cora Moss tallied five points apiece.

Jayna Handel carried the load for Chamberlain (5-7) with 15 points and six rebounds.

Winner will host Mt. Vernon-Plankinton (6-5) on Friday afternoon.

LYMAN 73, COLOME 45: Lyman kept the Colome Cowgirls winless as they cruised to a 28-point road victory.

Skyler Volmer and Mak Scott combined for 45 points and 15 rebounds, with Volmer recording 24 points and eight boards, and Scott adding 21 points and seven boards. Scott connected on four 3-pointers. Jordyn Scott chipped in with 10 points.

Lyman (6-4) will host New Underwood (4-8) on Thursday, and the Cowgirls (0-11) will host White River (5-5).

Boys

ST. THOMAS MORE 55, SPEARFISH 42: Caleb Hollenbeck was the best player on the floor Tuesday night, recording 30 points, eight rebounds, and connecting on 4 of 9 3-pointers, leading St. Thomas More to a 55-42 win over Spearfish. He was the only Cavalier to break double digits.

St. Thomas More (12-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season to Winner last Saturday.

Seth Hamilton led the Spartans with 16 points and six rebounds, followed by Antonio Serrano with 11 points.

The fifth-ranked Cavaliers are set for a showdown with undefeated and fourth-ranked Rapid City Christian (12-0) Friday night in what is sure to be a packed gymnasium. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Spearfish (3-5) travels to Rapid City Central (5-5) Thursday night.

FAITH 66, POTTER COUNTY 48: Jackson Schauer drained four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 28 points, as the Faith Longhorns downed Potter County Tuesday night.

Rylan Palmer and Caden Selby each scored 12 points for the Longhorns (11-1), and Matthew Gray added six points and a team-high 13 rebounds.

Alex Tanner paced the Battlers (0-11) with 25 points and 11 boards.

WINNER 52, TODD COUNTY 49: Coming off a big win over previously undefeated St. Thomas More, the Winner Warriors (10-1) got all they could handle from a game Todd County squad (5-6), edging the visiting Falcons by three points.

Blake Volmer led the Warriors with 17 points and seven rebounds. Aiden Barfuss added 14 points, and Shawn Hammerbeck contributed eight points and eight boards.

The Falcons got 16 points and six assists from Charles Long, and 13 points and six assists from Ray Crow. The duo combined to sink six of their 13 3-point attempts.

Winner will host Mt. Vernon-Plankinton (8-2) on Friday, and Todd County travels to McLaughlin (8-4) on Saturday.

LYMAN 59, JONES COUNTY 52: Cooper Long poured in 28 points to lead the Lyman Raiders over the Jones County Coyotes at the Harold Thune Auditorium. Ryker Choal added 13 points for the Raiders (7-3)

Cooper Feddersen paced the Coyotes (7-6) with 16 points and nine rebounds, followed by Jett Nix with 14 points and six rebounds.

Lyman will host New Underwood (5-6) Thursday, and Jones County travels to Gregory (5-3) to take on the Gorillas on Friday evening.

BELLE FOURCHE 54, LEMMON 47: The trio of Anthony Staley (16 points), Nolan Wahlfeldt (15 points), and Anthony Budmayr (14 points) led the Belle Fourche Broncs to a 54-47 victory over Lemmon.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Broncs (6-5).

Blair Ham led all scorers with 23 points for the Cowboys (4-5). Sawyer Thompson added 11.

Belle Fourche hosts Harding County (8-3), and Lemmon will host winless McIntosh (0-9) on Thursday.