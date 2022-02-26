PREP ROUNDUP: Winner girls advance to SoDak 16

The Winner girls basketball team earned a SoDak 16 berth with a 68-38 win over Mobridge-Pollock in the Region 6A playoffs on Saturday.

The Warriors carried a 15-9 lead into the second quarter and extended their advantage to 34-21 at the half.

Winner outscored the Tigers 9-8 in the third and ultimately put the game away with a 25-9 fourth quarter.

Bella Swedlund had a big game for the Warriors as she scored 29 points, while pulling in 20 rebounds.

Kelsey Sachtjen added 12 points for Winner and Ellie Brozik chipped in with nine.

Landyn Henderson paced Mobridge-Pollock with 13 points and Mariah Goehring finished with eight.

The Warriors (14-8) will play top-seeded Warner in the SoDak 16 on Thursday, while the Tigers close out the season at 13-6.

CROW CREEK 65, DUPREE 48: The Chieftains cruised to a win in their Region 6A game in Crow Creek on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Crow Creek (17-5) takes on West Central on Thursday.

Region 7A

LAKOTA TECH 84, PINE RIDGE 33: Lakota Tech jumped out to a 26-2 lead at the end of the first quarter as it ran past Pine Ridge.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Tatanka (19-1) will play Flandreau in the SoDak 16 on Thursday, while the Thorpes finished at 9-12.

RED CLOUD 68, TODD COUNTY 35: The Crusaders punched their ticket to the SoDak 16 with a win over the Falcons.

No other information was made available for this game.

Red Cloud (19-2) will play Florence/Henry Thursday, while Todd County finished the season at 11-8.

Region 8B

FAITH 39, HARDING COUNTY 38: The Longhorns edged Harding County in a Region 8B SoDak 16 qualifying game.

No other information was made available for this game.

Faith (17-5) takes on Sully Buttes on Thursday, while the Ranchers finished the season at 12-10.

BISON 48, WAKPALA 41: The Cardinals scored the upset victory over Wakpala on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Bison (10-13) takes on Aberdeen Roncalli on Thursday.

Regular Season

YANKTON 53, STURGIS 52: The Gazelles closed out the regular season with a narrow victory over the Scoopers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Sturgis finished the season at 5-15.

Hockey

RUSHMORE THUNDER 9, SIOUX CENTER STORM 1: The Thunder scored five goals in the first period en route to a big road win over the Storm Saturday night at Vernon Arena.

Kaleb Merchen, Hayden Holec and Hunter Wall tallied two goals apiece for Rushmore, while Alexander Dietrich and Dawson Wirth collected three assists each. Michael Habbe made 22 saves in net.

The Thunder (19-0-0) look to finish off a perfect regular season Sunday against the Storm (10-8-1) at 10 a.m. Mountain Time from Vernon Arena.

