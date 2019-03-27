The second time around for the Rapid City Developmental Track and Field Meet was a charm under much warmer skies Wednesday at Sioux Park.
The meet was postponed from last Saturday because of poor weather conditions.
Action consisted of several area teams that included some events of over 100 participants.
Rapid City Central senior Hannah Young led the way with a pair of wins in her specialties — the 100-meter dash (12.59 seconds) and the 200 (25.97). Spearfish's Mikayla Tracy finished behind Young in the 100 and 200, but came away with the victory in the 400 in 1:03.21, leading a one-through-five finish for the Spartans in the event.
Custer freshman Kellen Kortemyer won both the discus (113 feet, 7 inches) and the shot put (39-8 ¾).
Other winners in the girls' division were: Mallory Delmont of Custer in the 800 (2:28.22), Karlee Simmons of Hill City in the 1,600 (5:27.09), Jayden Johnson of Spearfish in the 3,200 (13:21.45), Emilee Nickel of Central in the 100-meter hurdles (16:31), Lael Niemann of Rapid City Stevens in the 300 hurdles (51.46), Par'es Jennings of Central in the high jump (5-0), Peyton Bagley of Central in the long jump (16-10), Megan Baloun of Stevens in the triple jump (36-4 ½) and Madisyn Trupe of Stevens in the pole vault (10-0).
In the boys' field, Jeremy Weidman of Central came away with the win in the 100 (11.36), while Tyler Bradley of Stevens on the 200 (23.34), just ahead of Weidman at 23.40.
Damon Lushbough of Stevens won the 400 in 54.90, while Ethan Brenneman of Sturgis captured the 800 in 1:58.73. Jackson Wilson of Douglas won the 1,600 in 4:46.36, with Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche taking first in the 3,200 in 10:45.61.
Gavin West of Sturgis won the 110 hurdles in 15.36, with Kayleb Twomey of Central edging teammate Erik Keohane in the 300 hurdles in 41.56. Braedon Ferguson of Spearfish was third in 42.89 and West was fourth in 43.20.
Isaac Perkins of Stevens won the shot put at 43-10 ½ and Darin Hanson of Belle Fourche won the discus at 131-9.
Micah Swallow of Central won the high jump at 6-0, just ahead of his brother, Julian Swallow at 5-10.
Cade Ostenson of Newcastle, Wyoming, won the long jump at 21-11 1/2 and Jacob Hafner of Steven won the triple jump at 41-7 ½, one inch ahead of Central's Kohl Meisman.
Jens Christensen of St. Thomas More won the pole vault at 13-6, with Jack Larson of Stevens and West both at 12-0.
Many of the same track athletes will be in action Saturday at the Douglas Early Bird meet in Box Elder. Weather permitting, action begins at 9 a.m.