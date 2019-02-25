A typical wrestling match that doesn't end in a pin lasts six minutes consisting of three, two minute rounds.
Class A 285-pound state champion Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain spent 1 minute and 59 seconds wrestling during the state tournament last weekend at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Four matches and four pins, all less time than it would take for two normal wrestlers to go for one round.
Not much is normal about Hutmacher. He finished the season 33-0 with 32 pins and one forfeit. The win is the junior's third straight state title, and the offensive lineman for the Cubs' football team currently has offers to play football from some programs you might have heard of.
Programs like Nebraska, Oregon, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa State and South Dakota State.
In the state tournament he took down Brandon Shaw from Madison in 10 seconds in the first round. His next match was much tougher, as it took him and entire minute to pin Douglas/Rapid City Christian's Connor Braun.
He made much quicker work of his next two opponents. He topped Sam Krohnke from Brandon Valley in 40 seconds and it took him only nine seconds to win the championship match against Beau Foote from Mitchell.
"It felt great, that’s been the goal all year, to win every match and dominate every match," Hutmacher said. "To accomplish that was awesome."
State tournaments have always been one of the most fun (and sometimes stressful) assignments we get in this profession. There is something about watching high school kids accomplish something they'll remember for the rest of their lives, and in many cases, something they've been working for most of their lives.
It's hard to say that about Hutmacher, because he's running out of ways to amaze us. Next year he will go for the state pin record, this season he only had one match that went past the first round.
So how does he stay motivated? It's about helping the people around him.
"We have a young heavyweight, he has potential to do really well when he gets into the saddle, so it's just about the team," he said. "I have to set the example and keep working hard."
And does winning state titles get old, even when he was goals of winning national wrestling tournaments this summer?
In his mind, winning could never possibly get old.
"It’s always fun to go out and wrestle," he said. All the hard work, early morning workouts, weight lifting, really comes together at the end of the year."
Hutmacher is impressive on the mat, even those with little to no wrestling knowledge are able to say that.
When he's done, he'll have the ability to be one of the best wrestlers the state has ever seen.
What's impressive is despite the fact he's accomplished more in his sport than many will in their career as a junior, he still finds new motivation.
After dominating the 285-pound weight class this year, his focus now turns to the national level.
USA Wrestling has a prestigious 'Triple Crown' winner to any wrestler that can take home a national title in folkstyle, greco-roman and freestyle competitions.
I don't know much about the national wrestling scene, but it's clear Hutmacher has outgrown the competition in South Dakota.
And after seeing what I saw at the state tournament, I'm not prepared to bet against Hutmacher when he has a goal in front of him. He seems to have no problem meeting them.