Following the third place game of the boys' Class A state basketball tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, members of the Pine Ridge team, parents and fans mulled around in the lobby.
It's a time in the state tournament weekend where fans, parents and players can take pictures and reflect on the long season they just completed.
The Pine Ridge celebration following its 61-47 win over Lennox for third place didn't just feature fans and parents, but children begging some of the Thorpes for pictures.
They weren't necessarily related to the players, but they might as well have been. The Pine Ridge boys' basketball team has served as adopted big brothers to much of the youth on the reservation.
It didn't matter where Pine Ridge finished over the weekend. They were already winners, because their inspiration could potentially help change the way the reservation is viewed for generations to come.
From basketball camps run by senior Corey Brown and Alejandro Rama of the Thorpes main rival Red Cloud, also on the reservation, to mentoring programs, the Pine Ridge team has tried to serve as positive role models in a place where hope is sometimes in short supply.
Brown and fellow senior Halin Bad Bear, who both will be attending Minnesota West to play college basketball next season, have also hosted camps for youth on the reservation.
The team also participates in a program where they mentor high school freshman. During a time that can be overwhelming for anyone, they try to guide these new high schoolers and show them the ins and outs of navigating a complex high school world.
"In my mind it gives the youth hope that if they work hard they can be on the big stage just like us," Brown said of the Thorpes' appearance in the state tournament. "A big part of coming out here is being involved in the youth because whenever we’re involved with the youth they cheer us on, get us fired up and it gets us rolling."
First-year coach Casey Means agrees. He's said repeatedly that this group of players is special, and not because of the 20-4 record it finished with.
"They bring hope to our reservation, they give everybody that little glimpse of hope that if you put your mind to it and stick together as brothers you can accomplish anything," Means said. "We’re known for a lot of negative stuff but they bring a lot of positives, not only to our school and themselves, but our community and Native Americans all over the state."
During the celebration multiple players could be seen signing autographs for children and engaging with them.
Brown said he and others on the team want to provide programs and be role models in part because they didn't necessarily have when they were growing up.
He also said he and his teammates see it as part of their duty as members of the Pine Ridge community to make sure those things are available to the sometimes vulnerable youth that need outlets like basketball.
"In Lakota culture they’re sacred beings like elders," Brown said. "You have to respect all kids, help them in anyway you can, give them something to look up to and be a good role model for them so they can grow up and help the youth when they’re our age. It changes the culture and hopefully it changes things on the reservation."
Pine Ridge's accomplishments on the court should be celebrated, they were one of the best teams in a very difficult Class A field this season. Those records will be honored, noted and remembered.
The real legacy of the team, however, will be in the kids who will be at the state tournament as members of the Thorpes in 5, 10 or 15 years. Inspired not only by what members of the team did while in Sioux Falls this season, but what they did on the reservation.
The legacy will also be found in kids who may not play basketball but still decided to focus on helping and supporting the youth of the reservation, just like Brown and his teammates did.
With respect to the Class A state tournament field and any opponent Pine Ridge faced on the court this season, those moments are where the real victories of this team will be found.