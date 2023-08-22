The Champions Indoor Football league announced on Tuesday that it plans to add a new expansion franchise on Monday Aug. 28.

Last month, three CIF teams, the Sioux City Bandits, Topeka Tropics and Omaha Beef, announced they were leaving the league.

The Billings Outlaws and Gillette Mustangs have yet to announce whether they'll return to the CIF but the Outlaws are holding a press conference next Tuesday.

Recent shakeups have left the league with at most five teams, including the Rapid City Marshals, locked in for the 2024 season.

"The Board of Directors have been holding weekly meetings since our annual league meeting in July," CIF board president and Marshals co-owner Wes Johnson said in a release. "During our annual meeting the board voted unanimously to approve the new franchise and ownership group."

Johnson said the board has been proactive in navigating the ever-shifting indoor football scene.

"The CIF board of directors has been deliberate in how we plan to move forward with announcements and updates," Johnson said.

On Aug. 3 the CIF appointed Mike McCoy as its new commissioner.

McCoy boasts two decades of professional sports experience and served as a wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Kansas State before his time in indoor football.

"The ownership groups that are part of the CIF are among the most secure groups I seen", McCoy said. "Champions Indoor Football will celebrate its tenth season in 2024 and the league is poised to continue for many years to come."