The Champions Indoor Football league announced the addition of a new expansion team in a release on Monday.

The ICT Regulators from Park City, Kansas will join the Rapid City Marshals as full CIF members for the 2024 season.

CIF commissioner Mike McCoy said in the release that the Regulators will secure another market for the league in the Midwest region, which was a top priority for the league's board of directors.

ICT launched this past season as an unaffiliated organization and played a full season against other travelling teams. But are set to join the professional ranks in the CIF's 10th season of indoor football.

"We are very excited to work with the teams in the CIF and make the league stronger than it has ever been," Regulators owner Chris Zachary said in a statement. "Our ownership group and staff are committed to doing all we can to make this and upcoming seasons the best that we can for our players, fans, sponsors and the league.”

Park City is situated 15 minutes outside of Wichita, Kansas. The Wichita metropolitan area boasts a population of more than 600,000 people and it is the most populated city in Kansas.

The Regulators will continue hosting their home games in Hartman Arena in Park City.

Last month, three CIF teams, the Sioux City Bandits, Topeka Tropics and Omaha Beef, announced they were leaving the league.

The Billings Outlaws and Gillette Mustangs have yet to announce whether they'll return to the CIF but the Outlaws are holding a press conference on Tuesday.

-CIF Communications contributed to this report