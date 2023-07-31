The public address announcer dubbed South Dakota "bronc riding country" on Saturday night at the Days of ‘76 Rodeo in Deadwood.

There’s no question that the Rushmore State produces top talent in the event year-after-year, but one small town seems to push more than its fair share of bronc riders to the national stage.

Faith registered a population of 367 in the 2020 census and three of its own competed in the final performance of Saddle Bronc Riding this weekend in Deadwood.

“If you don’t ride bucking horses, you’re not really from around there,” Kash Deal said. “We have so many horses around to bring guys up through high school. They’re phenomenal and it shapes you to go to the next level.”

Jake Finley and Damian Brennan, a pair of Australian cowboys, tied for the top spot in the event with 87.5-point rides.

Deal nabbed an 84-point ride. The score was good enough for a seventh-place finish and $748 payout.

Faith natives Jake Foster and Cole Elshere, a three-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier, also competed in saddle bronc Saturday.

Deal said competing alongside guys in his travel group helps him settle in at rodeos across the region and nation.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “You get to ride with your buddies and travel with your buddies that are all from the same place. It’s pretty neat.”

The 28-year-old is currently unranked in the PRCA but has raked in $11,022 this season. Deal hopes his solid showing at Days of ‘76 sets him up for a good summer.

“I want to keep making bronc rides like that,” Deal said. “I’m just trying to beat my horse and let the chips fall where they may.”

Final PRCA Results

Saddle Bronc

T1. Jake Finley, 87.5

T1. Damian Brenna, 87.5

3. Parker Kempfer, 86

T4. Lefty Holeman, 85.5

T4. Ty Make, 85.5

6. Q Taylor, 84.5

7. Kash Deal, 84

8. Ben Anderson, 83

Bareback

T1. Sam Petersen, 86.5

T1. Jess Pope, 86.5

3. Rocker Steiner, 86

T4. Clayton Biglow, 85

T4. Orin Larson, 85

6. Richard Champion, 84.5

7. Gauge McBride, 81

8. Cole Franks, 80.5

Bull Riding

1. Grayson Cole, 92.5

2. Chance Schott, 89

3. Maverick Potter, 88.5

4. Jordan Hansen, 86

5. Tyler Ray Taylor, 85

T6. Jeff Askey, 84.5

T6. Denton Fugate, 84.5

8. Trey Kimsey, 84.5

Tie Down Roping

1. Zach Jongblood, 8.4 seconds

2. John Douch, 8.5 seconds

3. Owen Wahlert, 8.6 seconds

T4. Kincade Henry, 8.9 seconds

T4. Jeremiah Peek, 8.9 seconds

6. Grant Turek, 9 seconds

7. Reid Zapalac, 9.2 seconds

8. Caleb Smidt, 9.4 seconds

Steer Wrestling

1. Trisyn Kalawaia, 3.6 seconds

2. Tyler Pearson, 3.7 seconds

3. Cameron Morman, 3.8 seconds

4. Dirk Tavenner, 4 seconds

T5. Stan Branco, 4.1 seconds

T5. J.D. Struxness, 4.1 seconds

7. Josh Hefner, 4.2 seconds

T8. Nick Guy, 4.4 seconds

T8. Tyler Waguespack, 4.4 seconds

T8. Wyatt Jurney, 4.4 seconds

T8. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.4 secons

Team Roping

1. Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp, 4.2 seconds

T2. Jake Smith and Douglas Rich, 4.5 seconds

T2. Brye Crites and Rance Doyal, 4.5 seconds

T4. Kreece Thompson and Landen Glenn, 4.6 seconds

T4. Derrick Begay and Colter Todd, 4.6 seconds

T4. Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord, 4.6 seconds

7. Clint Summers and Jake Long, 4.8 seconds

8. Marcus Theriot and Cole Curry, 5 seconds

WPRA Barrel Racing

1. Ashley Castleberry, 17.51 seconds

2. Jessica Routier, 17.59 seconds

3. Stevi Hillman, 17.74 seconds

4. Jamie Olson, 17.77 seconds

5. Cindy Smith, 17.8 seconds

6. Kayla Costa, 17.81 seconds

7. Steely Steiner, 17.82 seconds

8. Leslie Smalysgo, 17.83 seconds

9. McKenzie Jendersee, 17.84 seconds

T10. Timber Allenbrand, 17.88 seconds

T10. Kelly Allen, 17.88 seconds

T12 Laura Mote, 17.91 seconds

T12. Emily Beisel, 17.91 seconds

14. Lisa Lockhart, 17.92 seconds

15. Ilyssa Riley, 17.93 seconds