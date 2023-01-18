Calgary reassigns Matt Marcinew, Roy Kerins to Rapid City

The Rapid City Rush announced a pair of roster moves Wednesday.

Center Matt Marcinew has been assigned by the AHL Calgary Wranglers to the Rush and center/left wing Rory Kerins has been reassigned by the Flames from the Wranglers to the Rush.

Marcinew returns to the Rush where he leads the team with 15 goals and 22 assists over 33 games played. He is on an AHL contract with the Wranglers and did not appear in any games during his stay with the team.

Marcinew was named to the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic, but did not participate in the game, which took place on Monday, January 16.

Kerins has skated in 26 games for the Rush and has 13 goals and 14 assists. The 20-year-old is on an NHL contract with the Flames and has now played six games in the AHL this season where he has a goal and an assist.

The Rush are back home for a pair of games against the Idaho Steelheads at 7:05 p.m. Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.