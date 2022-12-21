Rush drop fifth straight game

The Rush fired 47 shots on goal, but they were beaten by the Wichita Thunder 6-3 on Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena to drop their fifth-straight game.

Wichita (14-9-2) struck first in the opening period while working with a power play. After Michal Stinil’s shot was blocked, Timur Ibragimov fed Brayden Watts and he fired a snap shot that beat a lunging Daniil Chechelev, giving the Thunder a 1-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, the Rush (13-13-0) answered as Lucas Feuk gained the zone and fed Ilya Nikolaev in the left wing corner. Nikolaev hit a charging Alex Aleardi on the back post and he chipped the puck home to tie the score at one.

The Thunder countered just 15 seconds later when Dominic Dockery took a slap shot from the blue line. It floated through traffic and beat a screened Chechelev, putting Wichita back on top, 2-1.

Wichita then struck for three goals in the second, starting when Peter Bates was sprung for a breakaway that he cashed in on. Watts then buried another power play goal, a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle, and Stinil finished with a wrist shot on an odd-man rush that made it 5-1.

Rapid City bit into the deficit in the third when Logan Nelson hit Brett Gravelle, who sent a dart top shelf past the goalie's glove side to cut the lead to 5-2.

15 seconds later, Feuk fired a shot wide of the net that bounced off the end boards and found Nelson. Wichita defensemen had collided with Buitenhuis and Nelson backhanded the puck home, making the score 5-3.

The Rush eventually outshot Wichita, 21-6, in the third period. With the net empty in the final minute, however, Wichita’s Cole MacDonald picked up a loose puck and sent it the full length of the ice and into the net, pushing the score to its 6-3 final.

The Rush and the Thunder will meet for the second of three games this week at 6:05 p.m. Thursday at INTRUST Bank Arena.