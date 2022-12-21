 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Formanek Electric Sports
alert top story
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush drop fifth straight game

  • Updated
  • 0
111322-rush-10.jpg (copy)

The Rush's Logan Nelson moves the puck Saturday night while under pressure from the Idaho Steelheads on Nov. 12 at The Monument Ice Arena.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

The Rush fired 47 shots on goal, but they were beaten by the Wichita Thunder 6-3 on Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena to drop their fifth-straight game.

Wichita (14-9-2) struck first in the opening period while working with a power play. After Michal Stinil’s shot was blocked, Timur Ibragimov fed Brayden Watts and he fired a snap shot that beat a lunging Daniil Chechelev, giving the Thunder a 1-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, the Rush (13-13-0) answered as Lucas Feuk gained the zone and fed Ilya Nikolaev in the left wing corner. Nikolaev hit a charging Alex Aleardi on the back post and he chipped the puck home to tie the score at one.

The Thunder countered just 15 seconds later when Dominic Dockery took a slap shot from the blue line. It floated through traffic and beat a screened Chechelev, putting Wichita back on top, 2-1.

People are also reading…

Wichita then struck for three goals in the second, starting when Peter Bates was sprung for a breakaway that he cashed in on. Watts then buried another power play goal, a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle, and Stinil finished with a wrist shot on an odd-man rush that made it 5-1.

Rapid City bit into the deficit in the third when Logan Nelson hit Brett Gravelle, who  sent a dart top shelf past the goalie's glove side to cut the lead to 5-2.

15 seconds later, Feuk fired a shot wide of the net that bounced off the end boards and found Nelson. Wichita defensemen had collided with Buitenhuis and Nelson backhanded the puck home, making the score 5-3.

The Rush eventually outshot Wichita, 21-6, in the third period. With the net empty in the final minute, however, Wichita’s Cole MacDonald picked up a loose puck and sent it the full length of the ice and into the net, pushing the score to its 6-3 final.

Rush logo 2022-23

The Rush and the Thunder will meet for the second of three games this week at 6:05 p.m. Thursday at INTRUST Bank Arena.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa agrees to 12-year, $315 million deal with Mets despite agreement with Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News