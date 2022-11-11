Steelheads score 4 unanswered goals to beat Rush 4-2

Ilya Nikolaev recorded two assists for his first professional points and Daniil Chechelev made 30 saves but the Rush were defeated by the Idaho Steelheads 4-2, Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rush opened the scoring early in the first period. Nikolaev found Ryan Zuhlsdorf at the blue line for a wrist shot that flew through traffic. It snuck past a screened Adam Scheel and Rapid City took a 1-0 lead.

In the opening minutes of the second, with the Rush on a power play, Nikolaev hit Colton Leiter for a one-timer at the point. Scheel made the initial save but Jon Martin was able to shove the rebound under his pads and the lead grew to 2-0.

Idaho answered, however, when it gained the zone on an odd-man rush and Patrick Kudla found a trailing Colton Kehler for a one-timer. Kehler blasted the shot top shelf on Chechelev and the score was 2-1.

The Steelheads then tied the game in the third after a failed clearing attempt was swept to Willie Knierim in front of the Rush net. He snapped a shot past the lunging Chechelev it was 2-2.

Later in the third, Kudla slid a pass to Owen Headrick at the right circle. He fired a wrist shot that beat a screened Chechelev and Idaho took the lead.

Rapid City then pulled Chechelev for an extra attacker in the final minutes and Ryan Dmowski sent a clearing attempt off the glass from its own zone. It took an odd bounce and rolled on its end into the empty net, pushing the score to its 4-2 final.

Zuhlsdorf netted his first goal of the season, Martin’s power play strike was his first and Nikolaev assisted on both Rush goals. Rapid City fell to 3-6-0-0 in the loss while Idaho improved to 7-2-0-0. The Rush and Steelheads will meet again on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.