The second day of competition at the Days of '76 Rodeo in Deadwood brought changes to the leaderboard.
The PRCA competition continues through Saturday evening.
Here's how the standings looked after Night 2 of competition in the Northern Black Hills.
Bareback leaders
1. Orin Larson Inglis (Manitoba, Canada) — 85 points
2. Gauge McBride (Kearney, Neb.) — 80 points
Saddle Bronc leaders
1. Jake Finley (Goondiwindi, Australia) — 87.5 points
T1. Damian Brennan — 87.5 points
3. Lefty Holeman (Visalia, Calif.) — 85.5 points
4. Ty Manke (Rapid City) — 84.5 points
People are also reading…
5. Zeke Thurston (Big Valley, Alberta, Canada) — 82.5 points
Bull Riding leaders
1. Grayson Cole (Fredonia, Pa.) — 92.5 points
2. Chance Schott (McLaughlin) — 89 points
3. Jordan Hansen (Amisk, Alberta, Canada) — 86 points
4. Kyler Ray Taylor (Stephanville, Texas) — 85 points
Barrel Racing leaders
1. Jessica Routier (Buffalo, S.D.) — 17.59 seconds
2. Cindy Smith (Lovington, N.M.) — 17.80 seconds
3. Kayla Costa (Tolar, Texas) — 17.81 seconds
4. Laura Motes (Llano, Texas) — 17.91 seconds
4. Timber Allenbrand (Paola, Kan.) — 17.88 seconds
5. Lisa Lockhart (Oelrichs) — 17.92 seconds
6. Ilyssa Riley (Hico, Texas) — 17.93 seconds
T7. Summer Kosel (Glenham) — 17.97 seconds
T7. Hallie Fulton (Miller) — 17.97 seconds
Tie Down Roping, Go 2 leaders
1. King Pickett (Weatherford, Texas) — 7.9 seconds
2. Riley Webb (Denton, Texas) — 8.1 seconds
3. Matt Peters (Cameron, Texas) — 8.3 seconds
4. Chet Weitz (London, Texas) — 8.5 seconds
T5. Shane Hanchey (Lulphur, La.) — 8.6 seconds
T5. Taylor Santos (Creston, Calif.) — 8.6 seconds
Steer Wrestling. Go 2 leaders
1. Darnell Henderson (Damascus, Texas) — 3.5 seconds
2. Jacob Talley (Keatchie, La.) — 3.7 seconds
T3. Rowdy Parrott (Mamou, La.) — 3.8 seconds
T3. Will Lummus (Byhalic, Miss.) — 3.8 seconds
T3. Dirk Tavenner (Rigby, Idaho) — 3.8 seconds
Team Roping, Go 2 leaders
1. Jake Orman and Corey Hendrick — 3.8 seconds
2. Clint Summers and Jake Long — 4.0 seconds
T3. Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin — 4.5 seconds
T3. Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp — 4.5 seconds