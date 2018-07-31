North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is more than doubling the number of pronghorn licenses this year, a dramatic turnaround from earlier this decade when the hunting season was canceled four straight years due to low animal numbers.
The agency will make 1,075 licenses available for the fall hunt in 10 hunting units, up from 410 licenses in five units last year.
"Our recently completed aerial survey indicated the pronghorn population is up 57 percent from last year," Bruce Stillings, big game management supervisor for Game and Fish, told the Associated Press.
A string of harsh winters that decimated the pronghorn population led to hunting being banned from 2010 through 2013 to allow the animals to recover. No hunting, milder winters in recent years and better fawn production and survival since 2013 "have resulted in the population reaching a level that is able to support a higher harvest this fall," Stillings said.
Those same winters impacted the population in South Dakota, according to South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. Regional Terrestrial Resources Supervisor Trenton Haffley said that in 2008 the state-wide pronghorn population was 81,680, and by 2011 the population had dwindled to 34,156.
Hunting of the animals that resemble the African antelope is popular in North Dakota, with thousands of hunters applying each year for licenses that are doled out through a lottery process. Hunting took a blow last year when licenses were cut nearly in half due to a tough winter followed by summer drought.
Wildlife officials feared the dry conditions might continue into this summer and further impact the population, but the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows only 1 percent of the state in drought.
"In the majority of North Dakota the dry conditions did not persist, and pronghorn range did receive pretty good moisture for much of the spring and summer, so everything turned out quite well," state Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams said.
Game and Fish is accepting license applications through Aug. 8. This year's bow season is Aug. 31-Sept. 23. The gun season is Oct. 5-21.
Eight-seven percent of hunters who got a lottery license for last year's season bagged a pronghorn, much higher than the 80 percent threshold that Game and Fish considers a good year, according to Stillings.
In South Dakota, the population has seen an uptick every year since it hit a low in 2011.
Estimates for the 2018 population aren't in yet for South Dakota, but from 2011-17 the population increased by 14,037. The population estimate for 2017 was 48,193.
Haffley said GF&P's target population numbers are between 58,000-68,000, and although the herd hasn't been brought back to those numbers yet he is optimistic that they will.
"It's rowing pretty significantly, giving the winter we had and all the cover we had we’re expecting a good fawn crop," he said. "Within the last few years we’ve been trying to increase the opportunities for our sportsmen, that’s something we always aim to do."
South Dakota didn't ban pronghorn hunting the way North Dakota did, but Haffley said the department did make changes to number of licenses allocated, and it was a quick change from trying to get more hunters in the field to many fewer.
"In 2008 when we had over 81,000 we split our season into shorter, concurrent season to get more hunters on the landscape. We issued double or sometimes even triple tag licenses to maximize harvest," he said. "In the following winters we significantly reduced our doe harvest and significantly decreased number of licenses available."
