South Dakota School of Mines junior Kevin Ptak and Black Hills State University senior Jonah Theisen were both named to the First Team Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced Outdoor Track and Field All-Academic Honor Roll announced on Wednesday.
Ptak, a sprinter from Allen, Texas, finished off a solid year with a third-place showing in the 400-meter dash (.48.70) at the RMAC Outdoor Championships. He was also a member of the men's 4x400 relay team which earned second place at the conference meet and set a new school record (3:16.68).
Ptak is an electrical engineering major with a 4.0 GPA. He earned the Summit Award for the outdoor season and makes his third consecutive Summit Award after winning it during the outdoor season last year as well as the indoor season this year.
Theisen, a senior from Kenai, Alaska, holds a 3.889 GPA in physical science. He won the RMAC Championship in the steeplechase with an automatic qualifying time and currently sits among the best in the nation. He has now been named to the All-Academic First Team six times in his career, in addition to three Honor Roll appearances.
Members of the Hardrocker outdoor track and field team that were named to the RMAC Honor Roll list include: sophomore Erica Keeble, a pole vaulter and sprinter, senior Aaron Campbell, a jumper and hurdler; junior Ben Colvin, a distance runner; junior Korder Cropsey, a sprinter; senior Casey Skillingstad, a pole vaulter; junior Chase Wood, a distance runner from Las Vegas, Nev.; sophomore Joel Haas, a distance runner; sophomore Austin Hammer, a mid-distance runner; senior Carter Kasuske, sophomore Warren Minerich, a thrower, junior Darren Nissen, a jumper; junior Westley Siebdrath, a thrower; senior Kevin Thompson; junior Kayla Gagen, a distance runner and javelin thrower; senior Erica Westerman, a distance runner; senior Karissa Kjenstad, a mid-distance runner; sophomore Tana Dahlberg, a thrower and jumper; and sophomore Ryan Weiss, a mid-distance runner.
BHSU athletes named to the Honor Roll were: Nicole Allerdings, junior; Kathrine Campbell, junior; Vanessa Clark, junior; Savannah Davis, senior; Julette Goehring, sophomore; Mayson Hudyma, sophomore; Jessica Malm, junior; Brittney Marosok, junior; Tori Moore, senior; Alexandra Richards, senior; Xiomara Robinson, junior; Cailey Roth, senior; Shayna Soderstrom, senor; Kelsey Van Den Hemel, junior; Levi Fried, senior; Keegan Her Many Horses, senior; Jacob Iverson, senior; Isaac Langi, junior; Drazen Moratzka, sophomore; Keith Osowski, sophomore; Matthew Parker, sophomore; Garrett Snook, junior and Jordan Theisen, junior.