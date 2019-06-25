The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Department is seeking public comments on the revised draft of their Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management plan.
The objective of the “South Dakota Chronic Wasting Disease Action Plan” is to provide guidance and transparency regarding the management of CWD to wildlife managers and the public.
The plan can be found at: gfp.sd.gov/chronic-wasting-disease/, and then clicking on the "2nd CWD Plan" link.
Submit comments via email to CWDActionPlan@state.sd.us or mail them to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, S.D. 57501. Comments must include full name and city of residence. To request a printed copy of the draft plan, call 605.773.3387.
Comments will be taken through June 28th.
Mickelson Trail hosts Trolley on the Trail events
South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks will host one of several Trolley on the Trail events July 2. The event uses a trolley to give people with impaired mobility the opportunity to enjoy the beauties of South Dakota’s George S. Mickelson Trail.
The trolley leaves the Deadwood Trailhead at 1 p.m. and tours the Mickelson Trail from Englewood to Rochford. To reserve a spot on the tour, call 605.578.1401.
Reservations are required. Each person reserving a space on the trolley will be required to have a handicapped parking permit. One assistant is allowed to accompany the person, if needed. The trolley has space available for up to two people who use wheelchairs.
You have free articles remaining.
Trolley on the Trail events will be held in July and September. Upcoming dates include July 2 and 10 and Sept. 3 and 10.
The July 2 and Sept. 3 rides leave from Deadwood. Call Neighborhood Housing at 605.578.1401 to reserve a spot. Trolley rides on July 10 and Sept. 11 leave from Hill City. Call the Hill City Chamber at 1.800.888.1798 to sign up.
Custer state Park's French Creek Horse Camp closed
Custer State Park’s French Creek Horse Camp will be closed until Friday, after park staff discovered horses in the camp tested positive for Equine Influenza A.
Last Friday, June 14, staff was notified of coughing horses that were located in the campground. Custer State Park then called Fall River Veterinarian Clinic, who performed tests on three different horses. Though the horses did not show typical signs of the virus, all three horses tested positive for Influenza A.
After taking direction from State Veterinarian, Dr. Dustin Oedekoven, park staff will disinfect the entire area, including all horse stables and leave them empty for eight days. In addition, all horse manure will be removed from the camp.
According to the Animal Industry Board, the equine virus is commonly spread by airborne transmission. Infected horses release infective droplets into the air by coughing or snorting which are then inhaled by horses in close proximity. Horses can also be exposed to the virus by coming into contact with contaminated surfaces such as stalls, wash racks, stocks, water sources, feed, tack, grooming equipment such as wipe rags, and transport vehicles. Humans can spread the virus from horse to horse by contaminated hands and clothing.
To stay at Horse Camp, Custer State Park does require all out of state horses to provide a health certificate within the last 30 days and a negative Coggins or ELISA EIA test within the last 12 months. In-state horses are not required to provide documentation.
Day riding in the park is still open for visitors, but riders will need to refrain from riding out of Horse Camp.