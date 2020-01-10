Quenneville's four goals leads Rush to win

After Cincinnati rebounded to draw even 43 seconds later, Quenneville added his second goal, sniping a one-timer from just inside the center ice blueline, set up by a drop pass from Tyler Coulter with Saulnier again earning an assist.

Quenneville completed the hat trick with the only tally in the second period, staking the Rush to a 3-1 lead as Saulnier earned his third assist (and 11th of the season) on the goal

In that the Rush haven’t been safe money when leading through two periods (12-1-1-0), the 3-1 lead held promise though the Cyclones remained a constant threat, combining sharp passing and solid forechecking to often setup camp when gaining the Rapid City zone.

Possibility turned into fact with 13:16 remaining with the Cyclones closing to 3-2 on a Darik Angeli unassisted goal off a turnover in the Rush zone.

With suspense building, leave it to the Rush captain to relieve the pressure. After Cincinnati again threatened, Quenneville added his fourth goal and 19th of the season, an unassisted slapper from the high slot to rebuild the two-goal advantage at 4-2.