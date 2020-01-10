Quenneville's four goals leads Rush to win

The Rapid City Rush closed out the first half of the ECHL regular season with a bang on Friday night, riding the back of Rush captain Peter Quenneville — four goals and an assist — and line mate Brennan Saulnier's goal and three assists to earn an impressive 5-2 win over Central Division leader Cincinnati at the Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena.
The five goals and the bounce-back win after a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of the Cyclones on Wednesday night was perhaps more impressive given that Cincinnati came into the game with the ECHL’s second-ranked defense.
“It’s hard to skate with a team that talented, so we watched some video and made some adjustments and it sure paid off tonight,” Rush coach Danny Tetrault said. “And Peter had the hot stick tonight. He was picking the corners and being a leader. And it was a big win for us to come back after losing the first game. A tribute to the guys for coming out hard, skating hard, finishing checks, doing all the little things that win hockey games."
The Friday night excitement started early as the Rush were penalized a mere 18 seconds into the contest. Fortunately, the typically strong penalty kill unit (88.9%, third in the ECHL) prevented an early deficit.
After the penalty kill, the Rush struck quickly when Brennan Saulnier slid a perfect centering pass to a streaking Quenneville in the low slot who wristed in his 16th goal of the season. Charles-David Beaudoin earned a helper as well.
After Cincinnati rebounded to draw even 43 seconds later, Quenneville added his second goal, sniping a one-timer from just inside the center ice blueline, set up by a drop pass from Tyler Coulter with Saulnier again earning an assist.
Quenneville completed the hat trick with the only tally in the second period, staking the Rush to a 3-1 lead as Saulnier earned his third assist (and 11th of the season) on the goal
In that the Rush haven’t been safe money when leading through two periods (12-1-1-0), the 3-1 lead held promise though the Cyclones remained a constant threat, combining sharp passing and solid forechecking to often setup camp when gaining the Rapid City zone.
Possibility turned into fact with 13:16 remaining with the Cyclones closing to 3-2 on a Darik Angeli unassisted goal off a turnover in the Rush zone.
With suspense building, leave it to the Rush captain to relieve the pressure. After Cincinnati again threatened, Quenneville added his fourth goal and 19th of the season, an unassisted slapper from the high slot to rebuild the two-goal advantage at 4-2.
“’Sauns’ (Saulnier) made an unbelievable play on that first one that made the goal as easy as they come,” said Quenneville while deflecting the credit to his teammates. “And Coulter made another great play on the second and then Saulnier again on the third, and I had kind of a seeing eye on the last one. So I guess if you shoot enough you are bound to find the net, but it was just one of those nights when I felt good and the pucks found their way in.”
Saulnier closed out the scoring in dramatic fashion with 2:19 remaining. After Cincinnati pulled the goalie for an extra attacker, Saulnier cleared the zone by flipping the puck the length of the ice for an empty netter.
“I just sent the puck down the ice. I wasn’t really sure where the net was since I was in the corner and got a good bounce and it went in,” Saulnier said. “Peter has been a leader since day and always produces on the ice so getting the opportunity to play with guys like him is a great opportunity for me.”
The puck drops on the rubber game between the Rush (20-13-3-0) and Cyclones (22-9-6-0) on Saturday night (7:05).