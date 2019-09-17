Forward Peter Quenneville has signed with the Rapid City Rush for the 2019-20 ECHL season.
Quenneville will make his return to North American professional hockey with the Rush following three seasons playing across Europe. Last season, the 6-foot, 185-pound forward played with Sparta Sarpsborg in Norway and averaged over a point-per-game, tallying 20 goals, 30 assists, and 50 points in 48 games, along with a +14 rating. He maintained his scoring average into the playoffs, adding another six points, split between three goals and assists, in six games.
“I had a great conversation with Coach Tetrault regarding the direction of the team, and I decided that coming to play for the Rush would be a great opportunity to come back to North America,” Quenneville said. “The style of play and my role on teams really allowed me to work on different aspects of my game in Europe over the last three years. I improved on my play with the puck, my offensive tactics, and my skating ability, which is crucial on the big ice surfaces there. I’m a smart player, a shooter, feel I am very reliable in all situations, and bring offensive creativity.”
Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said it is a crucial season for the team, in the off-season.
“Peter is a proven scorer everywhere he’s played the game," Tetrault said. "I think what makes him so offensively volatile and creative isn’t just the fact that he shoots the puck well, but he shoots it from everywhere in the offensive zone. He creates so much for himself and for his teammates, and that high hockey-IQ will add a much needed boost to our scoring this season.”
In his career, Quenneville has played in 185 games, and amassed 72 goals, 70 assists, and 142 points, and a +27 rating.
DJ Engle named new Sasquatch head coach
The Spearfish Sasquatch of the Expedition League today announced DJ Engle as the new head coach for the 2020 season.
"I am very excited to have the opportunity to be the next manager of the Sasquatch. Having talked with Mr. Schmidt regarding the situation, we are both on the same page about developing a roster that is going to compete for a championship, Engle said. "I look forward to the process of creating the roster and developing a culture that will stick n the community of Spearfish for a long time to come.“
Originally from Milwaukee, Engle graduated from Nathan Hale High School in 2011. As a prep athlete he earned honors as First Team All Conference, First Team All Area, First Team All Suburban, and First Team All State. DJ went on to play at UW-Milwaukee (NCAA Division 1) where in 2012 he took a redshirt and moved on to College of Lake County (NJCAA Diviiosn 2) where as a sophomore he earned All-Conference and All-Region honors.
Following his standout Junior College career he finished his final two seasons at Chicago State University (NCAA D-1).
Following his playing career, he immediately started coaching including stops at the high school and travel ball level. In 2017-18 he started his college coaching career when he joined the staff at Lakeland University (NCAA Division 3). At Lakeland, Engle was in charge of the hitters, outfielders, and helped with the pitching staff, as well as, being the head junior varsity coach. The summer of 2018 Engle was the lead assistant for the Bismarck Larks in the Northwoods League.
In 2018, Engle became the pitching coach at McPherson College.
“We are thrilled to name DJ as the next head coach of the Spearfish Sasquatch, Sasquatch general manager Eric Schmidt said. "Coach Engle quickly rose to the top of a nationwide search filled with several high-quality applicants. He brings an impressive pedigree to Spearfish and we’re very excited to get started on building a championship caliber club for the 2020 season."