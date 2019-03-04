Rapid City Christian boys basketball senior forward Zane Schlabach stood on the court Monday afternoon when school had just gotten out, and couldn't help but feel strange.
Friday the Comets had been eliminated in the Region 8A tournament by Hot Springs, 57-52. Schlabach had led Christian in scoring with 19 points, and had gone over the 1,000-point mark for his career in his final game.
He would have traded all of it to be practicing for one more game.
"It kind of hit me today, because right now normally we’d be having practice. It’s weird not having that," he said Monday. "I guess it happens to everyone, so it’s something you have to go through. It was a good three years, I’m happy with it. Great experience, great memories."
He said he didn't know about joining the 1,000 point-club until after the game, and although it didn't take away from the immediate sting of the loss, he's been able to reflect on how impressive the accomplishment is.
"It was crazy, I didn’t know I was that close, so when I found out right after the game I was so surprised. I was focused on the game and it caught me totally off guard," he said. "It’s definitely a milestone, it was my goal at the beginning of the year to hit that mark."
The three-time basketball captain finished his career on top, saving his best basketball for the second half of his final season.
"If you ask him I’m sure he would trade that 1,000 points in that game for a victory, but what a great accomplishment for him," Christian coach Kyle Courtney said. "I felt like Zane played his best basketball of the year down the stretch, the last seven or eight games."
One of those games came last Tuesday, when the Comets advanced in the 8A tournament with a 22-point effort in a 80-55 win over Hill City.
Schlabach was given a leadership role early in his career. He was a captain as a sophomore by necessity, Christian was a young team looking for a leader.
"Zane is not a very vocal kid just by personality, so he’s more of a quiet leader who leads by example," Courtney said. "He was a kid who would come and work hard every day in practice, really led by his example on the floor and how he played the game. In the off season he was committed."
He admitted that he and other captains Levi Vanden Bos and David Schmagel had a lot of learning to do when they were given control of the locker room as sophomores, but with time they were able to find their leadership roles.
"It was kind of hard in the beginning because me and Levi and David were all young and we really didn’t know what we were doing as captains," he said, laughing. "It was just kind of maturing as we got older, playing more basketball together really helped us be better leaders of the team overall."
Schlabach's athletic career didn't end Friday. He was also a captain for the Comet football team, and will be playing football at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul.
Courtney, who is also the athletic director at Christian, said Schlabach's work ethic in football, basketball and baseball can serve as a model for other kids who want to play multiple sports.
"He’s a good example of a kid that was a good multiple sport athlete. The spring and the summer was when he put a lot of time into his basketball, because he knew the fall was going to take up a lot of his time," he said. "Even though he’s going to go to college and play football, he loves the sport of basketball and he still found time to invest in that, so it’s a great example for multi-sport athletes, to show that you have to put time into everything."
Schlabach was also part of the Comets' transition from Class B to Class A, and after finishing the program with a 16-5 record in his senior year.
He said he and the other seniors he's been with have left the program better than when they arrived, and that fact was true before the ball was tipped against Hot Springs Friday.
"It’s not just me, it’s me and all the other seniors on the team. We started at the bottom and worked our way up," he said. "We set a foundation for the next few years. We have a lot of really good younger kids coming up."
Other athletes considered:
Dylan Pourier, Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball: Pourier scored 15 points and hit two free throws with under five seconds remaining as the Raiders topped Rapid City Central 52-51 in the SoDak 16 to advance to the Class AA state tournament.
Stevens will take on Brandon Valley in the first round of the state tournament.
Haleigh Timmer, St. Thomas More girls' basketball: Timmer scored 29 points as the Cavaliers advanced to the SoDak 16.
With the 60-35 win over Hill City, the Cavaliers will face Flandreau Thursday to advance to the Class A state tournament.