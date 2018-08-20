The Rapid City Invitational girls' tennis tournament begins Thursday at Sioux Park and Parkview.
Thursday and Friday will be the dual meet portion of the tournament, with St. Thomas More and Brandon Valley starting at 2 p.m. at Sioux Park, followed by Mitchell taking on Rapid City Christian at 4 p.m. and the day ends with Brandon Valley taking on Pierre at 5 p.m.
Friday the dual matches continue when Rapid City Stevens takes on Mitchell at Sioux Park at 8 a.m., while Christian faces Pierre at 8 a.m. at Parkview. Later in the day, the duals end when Rapid City Central faces Brandon Valley.
Also Friday the doubles matches will begin with the championship match coming later that day.
Saturday will be the singles invitational, with action starting at 8 a.m. and the championship coming at 2 p.m.