Racers win team percentage award at State B

Thus far in 2020, Scherbenske has thrown 16 and a third innings and has a 3.86 earned run average. He has allowed 15 hits and nine runs, seven of which are earned. Scherbenske leads the DMACC staff with 19 strikeouts and has walked nine batters.

Keeble, Jarnagin earn all-region honors

South Dakota School of Mines' Erica Keeble and Jayla Jarnagin earned Indoor Track and Field All-Region honors announced by U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA).

Keeble is a junior pole vaulter, won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor women's pole vault after clearing a height of 13-feet-7.25-inches. That height broke the meet and facility records (held at UCCS) as well as set a personal best and Mines school record. She has the top mark in the South Central Region and is sitting third in the country as the NCAA National Indoor Championships approach (March 13-14).

Jarnagin is a senior weight thrower, who finished second at the RMAC Indoor Championships after a toss of 57-7. Her top mark this season is 60-9.25, which broke her own school record and ranks her second in the South Central Region. That mark is also gives her the No. 18 spot in the nation.

