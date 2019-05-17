The Rapid City Stevens baseball team shook off a tough regular season and opened the Region 4A playoffs with a big 3-2 upset of Sturgis Friday night at Strong Field.
The Raiders went into the game with just a 4-17 record, including a 5-4 loss to the Scoopers earlier in the season.
But in a game that was moved up to Friday night from Saturday because of the weather, the Raiders put together a solid pitching performance and timely hitting for the win.
Stevens went into the game as the No. 13 seed in the playoffs, to No. 4 for Sturgis.
Porter Wimp got the win on the mound for the Raiders, scattering five hits and two runs in 4 1/3 innings. Joe Bennett got a nice save, giving up just one hit in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Sturgis took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a RBI single by John Fischer, but Stevens took a 2-1 advantage in the top of the second ion a RBI ground out by Tate Sedevie and a run-scoring single by Nic Guy.
Sturgis tied it in the bottom of the second on a bases loaded walk to David Anderson.
The Raiders got what proved to be the winning run in the top of the third.
Guy led Stevens with two hits, while Carl Nash led Sturgis with a pair of hits.
Stevens will play the winner of the Mitchell-Rapid City Central today at noon. The winner of the second game today will move on to the state tournament next week in Sioux Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Sturgis saw its season end at 14-8.
BHSU soccer signs five players
Black Hills State University head women's soccer coach, Mike Greco, has announced the signing of five student-athletes for the 2019-20 year.
They include: Elisabeth Riisnaes of Rapid City, Samantha Turpen, Haylie Scruggs, Brianna Tudor and Alexa Buckley.
Riisnaes, a 5-foot-4 midfielder, was a co-captain her senior year at Rapid City Central, and was named to the South Dakota All-State Academic Team. Her sophomore year she scored five goals, as her team won the State Championship
"Elisabeth is an incredibly determined and focused young woman," said Greco. "She holds a high standard for herself which will mesh well within our growing program. We are proud that E decided to join our group."
Turpen is a 5-9 defender from Laramie, Wyoming. She was a member of the 4A State Championship team her freshman year, while Laramie High School was second her sophomore year and third her junior year.
Scruggs, from Windsor, Colorado, is a 4-11 defender. She was on the Windsor High School team which won the State Championship in 2018.
Tudor is a 5-9 midfielder from Belle Plaine, Minnesota. During her senior year, Tudor scored 10 goals and tallied six assists. She recorded 21 goals and 12 assists her junior year at Jordan High School.
Buckley is a 5-8 forward/midfielder from Watertown. She was the captain of Watertown High School her junior and senior years. She had five goals in her senior year, being named Honorable Mention.