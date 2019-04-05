The Rapid City Stevens baseball team split a pair of games with Huron at McKeague Field on Friday.
The Raiders kicked off the doubleheader with an easy 17-1 victory, before dropping the second game 9-5.
In the first matchup of the day, Stevens fell behind by a run after the first, before taking the lead 2-1 after three innings.
The Raider offense erupted in the fourth inning, scoring 15 runs to put the game away.
Joe Bennett led Stevens with a hit and five RBIs, while Tanner Spencer had a hit and four RBIs. Isaiah Dubrey chipped in with three hits of his own and Judge Hutto finished with two hits and two RBIs.
In the second game of the day, the Tigers took another early lead with a run in the second inning.
After falling behind by a pair of runs, the Raider offense woke up at the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-2 advantage.
Huron took the lead back in the seventh and scored seven runs to pick up the win.
Dubre, Bennett and Nate Gordon paced Stevens with one hit and one run apiece.
Rapid City Stevens (2-2) will host Douglas on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Scoopers take one in doubleheader
Sturgis split an evening doubleheader with Pierre as it dropped the first matchup by a score of 2-0, before bouncing back to win the second game 5-4.
In the first game, the Governors took an initial 1-0 advantage after the third inning and added to it with another run in the sixth.
David Anderson and Carl Nash had a hit apiece to lead the Scoopers.
Sturgis found itself behind early in the second matchup as Pierre took a 4-0 advantage after the opening inning.
The Scoopers cut the deficit with a run in the bottom half of the first, before scoring four runs in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead.
Neither team scored the rest of the way and Sturgis held on for the comeback win.
Anderson and Alec Keffeler finished with one hit and one RBI apiece for the Scoopers.
Sturgis (5-1) will host Billings, Mont., today at 12:00 p.m.
High School Tennis
Central drops Milbank, falls to Yankton
Rapid City Central dropped a tough 9-0 decision to Yankton, before defeating Milbank 8-1 on the second day of the Rezatto Rumble on Friday.
Rhett Svarstad picked up a 10-1 victory over Keegan Wheeler in Flight 6, before defeating Mason Riley and Angel Chen in doubles action (10-1) with partner Noah Gire.
The Cobblers will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Spearfish.
Spartans lose two in Brandon Valley
Spearfish had a pair of tough outings as they took on Brandon Valley and Sioux Falls O’Gorman on Thursday.
The Spartans dropped both matchups by a score of 9-0.
Up next, Spearfish will host Rapid City Central on Tuesday.
High School Golf
Newell girls take 3rd, boys earn 10th at Class B Classic
The Newell girls’ golf team earned a third place finish at the Class B Classic in Mitchell on Friday.
Burke took the top spot in the team standings with a score of 284, followed by Duebrook with 301 and the Irrigators with 309.
On the boys’ side, James Valley Christian took first with 258, Bon Homme placed second with 259, Parker finished third with 262 and Newell took 10th with 286.
Individually, Abbie Nelson and Kassidy Weeldreyer led the Irrigators with 101 points apiece to finish in a tie for 14th.
Both teams will be back in action at the Wall Invite on Friday.