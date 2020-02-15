Raider boys close strong for win over Lincoln

Stevens led by as much as seven early in the game on a 10-0 run keyed by a 3-pointer by senior guard Blake Weaver and a three-point play by Hartford.

Lincoln, which dominated Rapid City Central in the second half Friday night, hung tough and cut the lead to 13-12 at the end of the first quarter on two straight baskets by Caleb Hiatt and a bucket by Kesean Ladd.

The Patriots took that late momentum into the second and scored six straight for an 18-15 lead, and still was up 22-20 before a 3-pointer, steal and layup and a three-point play, all by Hartford, put the Raiders up 28-24 at halftime.

Again, Lincoln came back to tie the game at 28-28 early in the third on two straight baskets by Max Burchill, but Hartford struck again from long range and his basket and free throw put the Raiders up 34-30 with 4:32 to play in the third.’

A Weaver 3-pointer put Stevens up by five and four free throws by senior guard Daniel Vigoren, sandwiched by a basket by Ladd for a 43-38 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.

It was those eight minutes that the Raiders took over for good, building a 12-point lead on six points on the drive from Vigoren and a pair of big 3-pointers by Terrance Eastman off of the bench.