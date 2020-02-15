Raider boys close strong for win over Lincoln

It was a little less drama this time around for the Rapid City Stevens boys’ basketball team, but a solid win nonetheless and a weekend sweep of a pair of Sioux Falls squads, as the Raiders toppled Lincoln 65-54 Saturday at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
Friday night the Raiders had to come from 11 points down to stop Washington. Saturday, it proved to be a much smoother victory, albeit still a tough matchup.
Stevens coach Chris Stoebner liked the way his team executed on offense in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter.
“We struggled a little bit scoring in the first half, but we went into halftime and talked about some things and made some adjustments,” Stoebner said. “The boys executed perfectly in that second half. We shot some layups and got to the free-throw line a lot.”
The win was the third straight for the Raiders, who moved to 11-6 on the season.
Senior guard Colton Hartford said that they are playing well and having a good time doing so.
“We play as a team. Unselfish basketball wins games and that is exactly what we did,” Hartford said. “This win is huge for us, it gives us more momentum. We have Central Thursday, and this one is now behind us. We have to get ready for them now.
“We feel good. Basketball is fun right now. When you are playing together and winning, it is fun. You want to come in everyday and grind with the team.”
Stevens led by as much as seven early in the game on a 10-0 run keyed by a 3-pointer by senior guard Blake Weaver and a three-point play by Hartford.
Lincoln, which dominated Rapid City Central in the second half Friday night, hung tough and cut the lead to 13-12 at the end of the first quarter on two straight baskets by Caleb Hiatt and a bucket by Kesean Ladd.
The Patriots took that late momentum into the second and scored six straight for an 18-15 lead, and still was up 22-20 before a 3-pointer, steal and layup and a three-point play, all by Hartford, put the Raiders up 28-24 at halftime.
Again, Lincoln came back to tie the game at 28-28 early in the third on two straight baskets by Max Burchill, but Hartford struck again from long range and his basket and free throw put the Raiders up 34-30 with 4:32 to play in the third.’
A Weaver 3-pointer put Stevens up by five and four free throws by senior guard Daniel Vigoren, sandwiched by a basket by Ladd for a 43-38 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
It was those eight minutes that the Raiders took over for good, building a 12-point lead on six points on the drive from Vigoren and a pair of big 3-pointers by Terrance Eastman off of the bench.
“Coach always tells us to be level and not go through these bumps where you have stretch runs and we just really focused on that today and we all trust our shot and trust each other,” Weaver said. “We all believe in each other and the shots were falling.”
The Raiders had four players hit in double figures, led by Hartford’s 21 points and 15 from Vigoren. Weaver, on four 3-pointers, scored 12 and Eastman, helped by his two treys in the fourth, added 10 points.
“We always want to keep everybody up, especially those guys on the bench because they really do help us,” Weaver said. “Just those little things can make a big difference to get us going.”
As a team, the Raiders were 20-of-39 from the field, hitting 8-of-19 3-pointers. The big key in the game came as Stevens was 17-of-25 from the free-throw line, to just 2-of-8 for Lincoln. The Patriots also missed all 16 of their 3-point attempts.
“I told the guys that if you take care of the basketball and make your free throws, you are going to win the basketball game. We did a good job of kind of milking the clock in the last four and a half minutes,” Stoebner said.
Burchill and Ladd led Lincoln, 8-7, with 14 points each and Sam Fawcett chipped in with 10 points.
The Raiders will now prepare for the second round of the Rapid City Rivalry, as they take on Rapid City Central Thursday on the Cobbler home court. Stevens toppled the Cobblers 69-51 on Feb. 7.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this group. That is three games in-a-row now that we have played pretty well. We’re putting ourselves in good position to host,” Stoebner said.
Stoebner added that is his five years, he said this might be the first time the Raiders have swept Sioux falls schools on a weekend.
"Any time you can do something like that regardless if it is there or here at home, not only is it great for your program, but it is a momentum builder for us," he said.