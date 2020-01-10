Raider boys hold off Governors

The Rapid City Stevens boys’ basketball team earned its fifth consecutive win as it kicked off the weekend with a tough 51-46 victory over the Governors Friday night in Pierre.

The Raiders took a 16-14 lead at the end of the opening quarter, before adding to it in the second to carry a 26-21 advantage into the half.

After Stevens added to that five point lead with a 14-4 third quarter, Pierre outscored the Raiders 21-11 in the fourth.

Masen Steele led Stevens with 12 points, Daniel Vigoren added 10 points and Colton Hartford finished with nine.

Grey Zabel paced the Governors with 14 points.

Rapid City Stevens (5-3) will play at Aberdeen Central today at 12:30 p.m.

HILL CITY 50, EDGEMONT 48: Logan Raderschadt scored with three seconds left to lift the Rangers to their first win of the season with a narrow victory over Edgemont Friday night in Hill City.

Kobe Main led the Rangers with 19 points, while Dominick Milliken finished with 13.

Caleb Simons of Edgemont led all scorers with 22 points and Grant Darrow added 11.