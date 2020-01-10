Raider boys hold off Governors

The Rapid City Stevens boys’ basketball team earned its fifth consecutive win as it kicked off the weekend with a tough 51-46 victory over the Governors Friday night in Pierre.
The Raiders took a 16-14 lead at the end of the opening quarter, before adding to it in the second to carry a 26-21 advantage into the half.
After Stevens added to that five point lead with a 14-4 third quarter, Pierre outscored the Raiders 21-11 in the fourth.
Masen Steele led Stevens with 12 points, Daniel Vigoren added 10 points and Colton Hartford finished with nine.
Grey Zabel paced the Governors with 14 points.
Rapid City Stevens (5-3) will play at Aberdeen Central today at 12:30 p.m.
HILL CITY 50, EDGEMONT 48: Logan Raderschadt scored with three seconds left to lift the Rangers to their first win of the season with a narrow victory over Edgemont Friday night in Hill City.
Kobe Main led the Rangers with 19 points, while Dominick Milliken finished with 13.
Caleb Simons of Edgemont led all scorers with 22 points and Grant Darrow added 11.
Hill City (1-7) will play at Philip on Tuesday, while the Moguls (1-6) travel to Sioux County, Neb., today at 11 a.m.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 64, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 59: The Cobblers rallied in the fourth quarter for their third straight win by stopping the Golden Eagles Friday night in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Central led 43-38 going into the fourth, but the Cobblers outscored the Golden Eagles 25-16 in the final eight minutes. No other results were made available.
The Cobblers, 5-3, will take on Pierre today in Pierre.
Girls Basketball
ST. THOMAS MORE 55, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 25: Haleigh Timmer scored 25 points as she led the Cavaliers to a win over Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday night.
Mairin Duffy chipped in with 12 points for St. Thomas More, while Scarlet Grimshaw added nine.
Riley Donnelly paced the Huskies with 10 points.
The Cavaliers (6-0) will close out the weekend road trip at Bridgewater-Emery today at 1:30 p.m.
NEW UNDERWOOD 37, LEAD-DEADWOOD 23: Avery Heinert scored 12 points to lead the Tigers to a win over the Golddiggers on Friday.
Cerington Jones added nine points and 10 rebounds for New Underwood, while Holliday Thorton finished with nine points.
Anna Campbell paced Lead-Deadwood with nine points.
The Tigers (5-3) will play at Kadoka Area on Tuesday, while the Golddiggers (6-2) host Douglas.
HILL CITY 58, EDGEMONT 18: The Rangers won their fourth straight as they ran past the Moguls Friday evening in Hill City.
Hailey Wathen led the Rangers with 16 points, followed by Emily Siemonsma, who chipped in with 10 points.
Peyton Ostenson and Lizzy Tidball paced Edgemont with six points apiece.
Hill City (7-2) will host Philip on Tuesday, while the Moguls (0-6) are at Sioux County, Neb., today at 11 a.m.
FAITH 50, BOWMAN COUNTY 38: The Lady Longhorns won their fifth straight game with the road victory Friday night in Bowman, N.D.
Faith led 30-15 at halftime and took a 43-27 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Aiyana Byrd led all scorers for the lady Longhorns with 20 points, followed by Sydnie Schauer with 13 points and Kaycee Groves with 12.
Jill Svihovec led Bowman County with 13 points and Abby Smyle added 11.
Faith, 5-1, hosts Harding County today.
High School Wrestling
Stevens in third at Bismarck Rotary
The Rapid City Stevens wrestling team closed out the opening day of the Bismarck Rotary in third place.
The Raiders finished the day with a score of 169.5, behind Bismarck, which is second with 188.5 and Sidney, which leads the rest of the field with 243.5.
Rapid City Central heads into the second day in 18th place with 55 points.
Stevens has a trio of wrestlers heading into the second day of the tournament with a chance to take the top spot on the podium.
Jack Schoenhard leads the group at 106 pounds, followed by Declan Malone at 138 and Cooper Voorhees at 160.
The tournament will wrap up today with action kicking off at 9 a.m.