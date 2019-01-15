The Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball team was red-hot from the outside early and ran past Douglas 71-28 Tuesday night at Carrold Heier Gymnasium.
The Raiders hit six 3-pointers in the first half (12-of-26 in the game), racing to leads of 15-4 at the end of the first period and 34-11 at halftime. Stevens led 56-22 at the end of three.
Joe Bennett (four 3's) and Dylan Pourier led the way for the Raiders with 14 points each. Pourier also had four assists and six steals. Tyson Elliott finished with 12 points on four 3s and Mason Steele scored 10 points.
Kearby Jindra led Douglas with eight points and Ryan Tompkins added seven points.
Stevens, 8-3, stays home Friday and Saturday against Sioux Falls Roosevelt and O'Gorman, while Douglas, 1-8, hosts Custer Jan. 24.
SPEARFISH 61, HILL CITY 52: The Spartans earned their first win of the season by stopping the Rangers Tuesday in Hill City.
The game was tied at 20-20 at the end of the first period, and Spearfish led 35-30 at halftime and 50-43 going into the fourth.
Logan Ammerman led Spearfish with 18 points and Ryan Peldo added 11 points.
Taylor Edwards led Hill City with 21 points and Noah Krull chipped in with 20 points.
Spearfish, 1-9, hosts Sturgis Friday and Hill City, 3-8, is at Lead-Deadwood Thursday.
PLATTE-GEDDES 55, GREGORY 52: The Black Panthers held on to edge the Gorillas Monday night in Gregory.
Kelby VanderWerff led Platte-Geddes with 18 points, with Caden Foxley with 14 and Kade Starr with 12.
Coy Determan led Gregory with 17 points, followed by Evan Juracek with 14 and Tommy Determan with 12.
Gregory, 2-8, is at Kimball/White Lake Thursday and Platte-Geddes, 4-3, hosts Lennox Friday.
Girls basketball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 63, OELRICHS 43: Olivia Kieffer scored 40 points as the Lady Comets ran past the Tigers Tuesday in Oelrichs.
Rapid City Christian led 31-15 at halftime and 45-27 at the end of three.
Also for the Lady Comets, Amanda Morgan scored seven points.
Oelrichs was led by Ariana Titus with 11 points.
Rapid City Christian, 6-5, hosts Edgemont next Tuesday, while Oelrichs, 4-9, is at New Underwood Thursday.
HILL CITY 51, SPEARFISH 39: The Rangers broke the game open in the second half to stop the Spartans for their sixth straight win.
Hill City led 27-23 at halftime.
Faith Yeargen paced the Rangers with 15 points and Whitney Edwards added 13 points.
Bella Reid led Spearfish with 15 points.
Hill City, 9-3, is at Lead-Deadwood Thursday, while Spearfish, 1-9, hosts Sturgis Friday.
PIERRE 66, DOUGLAS 48: The Lady Govs earned their first win of the season with the victory over the Patriots Tuesday night in Box Elder.
Pierre led 28-22 at halftime.
Jordynn Toliver led Douglas with 17 points and Jeslyn Jindra added nine.
For Pierre, Emily Mikkelsen led the way with 19 points and Katie Kessler added 18.
Douglas, 4-4, hosts Belle Fourche Thursday and Pierre, 1-8, is at Yankton Friday.
SULLY BUTTES 60, TIMBER LAKE 48: The Chargers pulled away in the second quarter to stop the Panthers Tuesday night in Onida.
Sully Buttes led 13-7 at the end of the first, but 32-20 at halftime and 49-37 at the end of three.
Lauren Wittler led all scorers for Sully Buttes with 28 points, while Allyson Wittler added 10.
Lorenda Long and Macy Bollinger both scored 13 points for Timber Lake.
Timber Lake, 6-4, is at Harding County Thursday, while Sully Buttes, 6-4, is at Stanley County Thursday.