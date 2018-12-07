The Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball team rallied from a 19-point first-half deficit and stopped No. 3 Brandon Valley 63-57 Friday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
The fourth-ranked Raiders chipped away to cut the lead to seven at halftime and led for much of the second half for the win. Dawson Paulsen's basket midway through the third put Stevens up for the first time in the game at 37-36.
The Raiders led 44-41 at the end of three and were up by four to six points for much of the fourth quarter. Both teams struggled from the free-throw line in the fourth, but Daniel Vigoren hit four big free throws as the Raiders held on for the win.
Dylan Pourier, a transfer from Douglas, scored 17 points to pace the Raiders, while Anthony Pruitt finished with 12 points and Paulsen with 10.
Carter Olthoff led Brandon Valley with 18 points and Evan Talcott added 16.
Stevens returns to action today at 2:30 p.m. when it hosts Yankton, while Brandon Valley is at Spearfish.
EDGEMONT 50, NEW UNDERWOOD 37: Caleb Simons scored 39 points, 29 in the second half, to lead the Moguls to their first season-opening victory since the 2004-2005 campaign.
Simons was 13-of-17 from the free-throw line and hit 12-of-24 shots from the field, while also grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds, including eight on the offensive glass.
Edgemont led 13-9 at the end of one and 34-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Kaleb Darrow scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds for the Moguls, while Ryan Simons had nine rebounds and Dalton Reutter had four blocks and three steals.
Kolter Clark led New Underwood with 12 points and Chance Derner added 10 points.
Edgemont is at Wall today, while New Underwood hosts Dupree.
BELLE FOURCHE 61, HILL CITY 44: The Broncs took control in the second half for the big win over the Rangers Friday night in Belle Fourche.
Belle Fourche led just 21-19 at halftime, but picked it up in the second half and led 40-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Kelby Olson and Colby Nowowiejski scored 13 points each, while Nowowiejski hit three 3-pointers.
Taylor Edwards had a game-high 25 points for Hill City.
Belle Fourche is at Sturgis Tuesday, while Hill City hosts Red Cloud today.
OELRICHS 67, LEAD-DEADWOOD 59: Floren Cross Dog scored 28 points as the Tigers rallied in the second half to stop the Golddiggers in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood led 32-28 at halftime, but Oelrichs came back to take a 47-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
Wyatt Vande Velde and Zak Mau paced the Golddigers with 13 points each and Carter Nelson added 11.
Oelrichs returns to action at the Lakota Nation Invitational beginning Wednesday in Rapid City, while Lead-Deadwood hosts Harding County today.
TIMBER LAKE 72, LEMMON 50: The Panthers got 27 points from Isaac Kraft and 19 points from Tucker Kraft and outscored the Cowboys 18-4 in the third quarter for the win Friday night in Timber Lake.
Timber Lake led 33-27 at halftime but 51-31 going into the fourth.
Cody Thompson and Britt Oliver scored 14 points each for Lemmon.
Timber Lake hosts Herreid/Selby Area Tuesday, while Lemmon hosts McLaughlin today.
CHEYENNE CENTRAL 50, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 41: In a battle of Centrals, the Indians toppled the Cobblers in the second day of the Energy Classic in Gillette, Wyo.
No other results were made available.
Rapid City Central, 0-2, will take on Thunder Basin, Wyo., today at 6:30 p.m.
STANLEY COUNTY 67, BENNETT COUNTY 44: The Buffaloes rolled to the big win over the Warriors Friday in Fort Pierre.
No other results were made available.
Stanley County is at Philip on Thursday and Bennett County is at Todd County today.
YANKTON 79, SPEARFISH 32: Matthew Mors scored 23 points as the Bucks ran past the Spartans Friday night in Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Yankton is at Rapid City Stevens today, while Spearfish hosts Brandon Valley.
Girls Basketball
NEW UNDERWOOD 58, EDGEMONT 17: Jaedyn Finkbeiner went over the 1,000-point mark for her career and the Tigers rolled to the big win over the Moguls Friday night in Edgemont.
Finkbeiner led the way with 17 points as New Underwood built a 40-7 halftime lead.
Lexi Ballard also scored 16 points for the Tigers, while Cerrington Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Morgan Peterson led Edgemont with seven points.
New Underwood will host Dupree today, while Edgemont is at Wall.
TIMBER LAKE 64, LEMMON 46: The Panthers outscored the Cowgirls 40-16 in the second half for the win Friday night in Timber Lake.
Lemmon led 26-24 at halftime.
Lorenda Long led Timber Lake with 14 points, while Lexy White added 12, with Tally Katus scoring 17 points for Lemmon.
Timber Lake hosts Herreid/Selby Area Tuesday, while Lemmon hosts McLaughlin today.
BRANDON VALLEY 59, RAPID CITY STEVENS 30: The No. 2 Lynx jumped on the Raiders early and rolled to the season-opening win at Carold Heier Gymnasium Friday night.
No other results were made available.
Stevens hosts Yankton today at 1 p.m., while Brandon Valley is at Spearfish.
YANKTON 48, SPEARFISH 44: The Gazelles battled back for the road win over the Spartans Friday night in Spearfish.
Spearfish led 34-31 going into the fourth.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish hosts Brandon Valley today, while Yankton is at Rapid City Stevens.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 60, CAMPBELL COUNTY 56: The Cobblers picked up their first win of the season with the tight win over the Camels Friday night in the Energy Classic in Gillette, Wyo.
No other results were made available.
Thursday night Central fell to Thunder Basin, Wyo., 62-47, and the Cobblers, 1-1, will take on Scottsbluff today in the tournament at 4:15 p.m.