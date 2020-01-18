Raider boys rally to topple Camels

Down 14 points less than 90 seconds into the second quarter, everything seemed to be going against the Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball team. Campbell County, Wyo., was sinking 3-point field goals from all over the floor, the Raiders were given a technical foul and three starters were saddled with foul troubles.

Stevens, instead of cashing in, started to go to the basket and used that aggressiveness to get to the free throw line. The Raiders got back within 10 points by halftime, tied the game in the third quarter and scratched out a hard-fought 68-62 win at Heier Gymnasium.

To Stevens coach Chris Stoebner, the win was the result of changing the direction of attack at the offensive end of the floor.

“We needed to start attacking,” Stoebner said. “The first half we were going east-west. We needed to get going north-south and get to the basket.

“We hit some shots and got some stops and got back in the game.”