Raider boys rally to topple Camels

Down 14 points less than 90 seconds into the second quarter, everything seemed to be going against the Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball team. Campbell County, Wyo., was sinking 3-point field goals from all over the floor, the Raiders were given a technical foul and three starters were saddled with foul troubles.
Stevens, instead of cashing in, started to go to the basket and used that aggressiveness to get to the free throw line. The Raiders got back within 10 points by halftime, tied the game in the third quarter and scratched out a hard-fought 68-62 win at Heier Gymnasium.
To Stevens coach Chris Stoebner, the win was the result of changing the direction of attack at the offensive end of the floor.
“We needed to start attacking,” Stoebner said. “The first half we were going east-west. We needed to get going north-south and get to the basket.
“We hit some shots and got some stops and got back in the game.”
Shifting between defenses to frustrate Campbell County’s shooters played a role, too. At one point early in the game, the Camels made seven straight 3-pointers and 8 of 9 to jump out to a double-digit lead that started with Quincy Wofford scoring the first eight points of the game and a lead that hit its high mark at 25-11 when Tanner Lemm canned a 3-pointer at just 1:12 into the second quarter.
“Coach knew they were going to keep throwing up threes,” Raider point guard Daniel Vigoren said. “So we just kept playing our defense.”
Stevens shifted between zone defenses — a 2-1-2 and a 1-3-1 — and pinched the defensive glass to keep the Gillette, Wyo., ball club from getting any second looks. Once the Raiders got possession the ball, Vigoren, Blake Weaver and Colton Hartford pushed pace and went to the basket regularly.
“It came down to defense and one shot, very much, and then we just pushed the ball.” said Vigoren, who finished with 20 points. “I could tell (Campbell County) was getting frustrated with the different defenses that we were bringing at them.”
Foul troubles landed starters Mason Steele, Bransen Kuehl and Hartford on the bench and kept Stevens from getting into rhythm on offense.
With Vigoren leading the charge to the basket, the Raiders started to get to the free throw line. Stevens made 8 of 12 free throws and the Raiders started to get Campbell County into some foul trouble, too. Camels Wofford, Ryan Schmit and Tanner Lemm all had two fouls before halftime, which ended on two Vigoren free throws but with Campbell County ahead 37-27.
Stevens outscored the Camels 17-7 over the first 6-1/2 minutes of the third quarter to tie the game at 45, but Campbell County’s hot shooting from 3-point territory cooled after an 8-for-9 start to the game.
“We were in the right defensive scheme; we’d seen it get some stops,” Stoebner said. “And the guys who didn’t play the second quarter had a little more energy. Mainly, we came out and played with energy.”
Stevens trailed 51-47 heading into the fourth quarter, but a post-up basket by Steele and a 3-pointer from Alex Bilbruck game the Raiders their first lead at 52-51 with 6:29 to play.
Steele, who scored seven of his 11 points in the final eight minutes, benefitted from Vigoren, Weaver and Hartford regularly going to the basket.
Vigoren and Hartford hit driving baskets to push Stevens up 65-60. Campbell County answered with 3-pointers from Luke Hladky and Schmit to tie the game at 66-all. Then Vigoren took the ball after Schmit’s basket and went all the way to the basket to score the game-winning points.
“I learned through the years to trust my right hand,” Vigoren said. “Everyone says to do that when you’re young. I just went up and made it.”
“I’m just as proud of our guys,” Stoebner said. “We just battled and battled. (Campbell County) hit a 3 to tie and we came right back at them.”
Stevens, with a seven-game winning streak in hand, is on the road for its next two games. The Raiders (7-3) play at Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday and Sioux Falls O’Gorman on Saturday.