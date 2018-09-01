After a disappointing loss to Pierre Friday, the Rapid City Stevens girls' soccer team bounced back nicely Saturday and got a 4-1 win over Aberdeen Central in Aberdeen.
Lexie Wood scored the first goal of the game in the 20th minute off a penalty kick following a hand-ball.
In the 33rd minute, Ellie Schad took a cross from Lily Paris and put it in the net to give Stevens a 2-0 lead going into halftime.
Annika Enevoldsen got the scoring started in the second half on an assist from Bryanna Kuhn in the 48th minute, and then followed it up with a goal from Riley Schad in the 53rd minute.
Aberdeen Central's goal came from Brittany DeGroot in the 58th minute.
Stevens, 4-1-1, takes on Rapid City Central Tuesday while Aberdeen Central, 2-1-4, travels to Brandon Valley Friday.
PIERRE 2, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Governors scored both goals in the second half for the win over the cobblers.
After a 0-0 deadlock, Janaina Zanin scored on a corner kick at the 63rd minute, and Emily Mikkelson closed the scoring when she finished a long through ball late in the game.
"It was solid soccer by the Cobbler girls with a great possession game, but we were unable to fish past strong goal keeping," Central coach Mark Morgan said,
The Cobblers, 3-2-1, will face Rapid City Stevens Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Sioux Park Stadium.
Boys soccer
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 1, RAPID CITY STEVENS 0: Jake Hilsendeger’s penalty kick at the 50th minute held up as host Aberdeen Central edged Rapid City Stevens Saturday afternoon.
Hilsendeger’s goal was one of only two shots on goal for the Golden Eagles, who were awarded the kick after the Raiders blocked a shot from an Aberdeen attacker. The linesman ruled Raiders keeper Zach Leivestad used his hands to block the shot.
Midway through the second half, the Raiders appeared to have tied the match. A corner kick by Cayden Heinert was blocked by Golden Eagles keeper Reece Meister. The Raiders netted the rebound but the goal was nullified by the official, ruling a trio of Stevens attackers had fouled Meister during the rebound shot.
In the 72nd minute, Ross Moriarty’s direct kick was rejected by a diving Meister.
The Raiders, 4-2, took 13 shots with nine on goal. The Golden Eagles took seven shots with only two on mark. Meister had nine saves.
The Raiders had solid attempts at a goal in the opening 10 minutes of the match. Freshman Tage Tyler had good looks at the net but Meister fended off two shots and Tyler’s third boot hit the crossbar of the goal.
“We had many chances in the box to put it away into the net but didn’t,” said Raiders coach Dave Sharp. “Their keeper had some great saves. Overall I thought we played a solid game.”
The Raiders play Rapid City Central Tuesday.
PIERRE 1, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Cobbler coach Joe Sabrowski couldn't hide his disappointment Saturday following Rapid City Central's loss to Pierre on the road.
"It was boys being boys, the best I can say," he said. "They chalked up a win before the game started and that’s how the game looked."
Sabrowski said the Cobblers weren't crisp in the first 10 minutes, and in the 10th minute Turner Starr split two defenders and scored the only goal the Govenors would need.
After the goal, Sabrowski said his team woke up, but at that point Pierre was keeping nine players in the box so even though Central had numerous opportunities, it couldn't get one to find the back of the net.
"We had too many guys trying to go through four or five defenders, we failed to use the width of the field," he said. "It’s a lesson in humility, you have to actually play the game before you win it. After we got down we dominated the rest of the way but the inability to put the ball in net is what cost us."
Central, 3-1-2 faces Rapid City Stevens Tuesday while Pierre, 1-6, hosts Yankton Tuesday.
Volleyball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, BENNETT COUNTY 0: The Lady Comets won their fifth game of the season with a dominating win over the Lady Warriors on Saturday.
Rapid City Christian won by the scores of 25-22, 25-8 and 25-3. No other results were made available.
The Lady Comets, 5-2, will be at Faith on Thursday.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 3, STURGIS 0: The Golden Eagles easily dominated two of the three sets for the win Saturday in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Central, 3-1, won by scores of 25-13, 25-22 and 25-9.
Sturgis, 3-6, hosts Custer Tuesday.