The first weekend of the basketball season has come and gone, and for the Rapid City Stevens boys' and girls' teams there were positives and negatives for the two games both played.
Both teams are 1-1 after the girls' team picked up its first win of the season 44-43 over Yankton while the Raider boys' fell to the defending Class AA state champions 56-42.
Stevens girls' coach Michael Brooks said that the team needed to get a win after opening the season with a 59-30 loss to Brandon Valley. He also liked that it was a close game that he knows will help his team down the stretch.
"I think for us, after (Friday night) with not playing our best and having a let down of intensity, we had to refocus, change some things," Brooks said. "They executed what I asked them to do and to come out with a win after that I think shows a lot of resiliency and a lot of resolve from our kids."
Kyah Watson led all scorers with 22 points, and the two biggest points she got of the night came with 15 seconds to go and the score tied at 42. She was fouled and calmly hit two free throws to put Stevens up two.
With .7 seconds Yankton's Payton Wolfgram was fouled and stepped to the line. Wolfgram had a great game leading the Gazelles, but she was unable to hit the first three throw and tried to miss the second one, but that one found the bottom of the net.
She led all Yankton scorers with 11 points, while Maddy Hochstein kicked in 10. For Stevens Elizabeth Schaefer had 12 as well.
The Raiders got out to a hot start, taking a 11-5 lead. Throughout the game, whenever Stevens looked ready to run away from Yankton, the Gazelles would come back to make it a game. At the end of the first quarter Stevens led 14-11.
Stevens used a full-court pressure throughout the afternoon, something Brooks said he was happy the team was able to show its pressure because he wasn't sure if they'd be able to during the offseason.
"It’s something we didn’t know if we could do this year with a bunch of new kids, a lot of kids came over from volleyball not in basketball shape," Brooks said. "Not really being in basketball form, we were trying to institute it as much as we could, in the right way in order to make us successful and I think we were able to do that tonight. It made us tired, and we gave up some things but setting the tone defensively allowed us to play successfully the rest of the game."
Despite forcing turnovers, Stevens couldn't pull away and ended up leading 24-21 at halftime. The Raiders led 35-32 at the end of the third quarter, and Yankton outscored Stevens 11-9 in the fourth.
"AA basketball is no joke this year. There’s a lot of good teams, a lot of parity. A lot of teams are old, and we’re not," Brooks said. "Any win for us this early in the season when we’re jelling and figuring each other out is a tremendous win. We want to shoot better from the free-throw line because then it won’t be so hard, but if we can take acre of those things and use this as an opportunity to grow, then later on down the line we’ll be better."
Stevens, 1-1, hosts Huron Friday while Yankton, 1-1, travels to Sioux Falls Friday and will take on Brandon Valley.
The Stevens boys had a tough task in trying to contain Yankton's sophomore sensation Matthew Mors. The Raiders did that, as Mors was held below his scoring average with 15 points.
The problem was that Mors' teammates stepped up in a big way. Cooper Cornemann had 10 points, Cole Sawatzke and Rex Ryken had 12 as the Bucks rolled by the Raiders.
"There’s no doubt they’re the number one team in the state. They play so well together, and obviously they have the best player in the state, but they have pieces with him, and that makes them so tough," Stevens coach Chris Stoebner said. "We tried to make other guys score early and they did, and after that we did a better job defensively, but they had other guys step up and I think that’s what’s going to make them so good. Even if you can somewhat hold Mors in check, they have different ways they can score."
Dawson Paulsen of the Raiders led all scorers with 19 points.
At the end of the first quarter Mors still hadn't scored, but Yankton jumped out to a 17-8 lead.
He would come back to score 10 points in the second quarter and the Bucks led 31-19 at halftime.
"Obviously with it being early you don’t know much about a team, other than we knew they had Mors, the best player in the state, so we wanted to stop him," Stoebner said. We tried to run a little jump defense and didn’t quite locate guys like we wanted to and let them get off to a hot start, but if you hold a team to 56 points, you’re going to win a lot of games. But on the other hand, if you score 42, you’re not going to win a lot of games."
At the end of the third quarter the lead was stretched to 46-28, and in the fourth quarter, Stevens outscored Yankton 14-10.
Following a come-from-behind 63-57 win against Brandon Valley to start the season, Stoebner said he was happy with his team in the first weekend of the season even though it didn't get two wins..
"It's the first weekend and we have a lot of work to do. I would have given them the same speech if we won today, we have so much work to do," he said. "The nice thing is it’s early, we’re not a finished product and that’s a great thing. We have a lot of room for improvement and I’m excited for that. We just have to get better, we’re still trying to jell offensively and we were sluggish today. Those are all things we can fix."
The 1-1 Raiders go to the road to take on Huron Friday. Yankton will face Brandon Valley Thursday in Sioux Falls.