Raider girls get big win over Sturgis

The Rapid City Stevens girls’ basketball team closed out the regular season with 19-1 record as it ran past Sturgis for a 65-21 victory in Rapid City.
The Raiders had little trouble from the outset as they jumped out to a 20-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
From there, it was much of the same as Stevens outscored the Scoopers 12-4 in the second to take a 32-9 advantage into the half.
After another 20-5 advantage in the third, the Raiders put the game away with a 13-7 fourth quarter.
Kyah Watson had a big game for Stevens, finishing with 12 points, while pulling down 17 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists. Her 11 asissts then put her past former Raider and WNBA star Becky Hammon on the school's all-time assists list. Watson has 225 assists, to 214 for Hammon.
Kenadi Rising led the Raiders in scoring with 16 and Jayda McNabb finished with 13.
Sarah Janz paced Sturgis with seven points and five boards.
The Scoopers (4-15) will close out the regular season Monday when they host Rapid City Central.
WINNER 60, STANLEY COUNTY 15: The Warriors wrapped up their perfect regular season with a victory over Stanley County on Thursday.
Morgan Hammerbeck reached the 1000 point mark for Winner with 26 points, while Bella Swedlund chipped with 17.
Karley Leafgreen paced the Buffaloes with eight points.
The Warriors (20-0) and Stanley County (0-20) will kick off the Region A playoffs on Monday.
Region 8B Playoffs
FAITH 57, BISON 42: The Longhorns advanced to a SoDak 16 qualifier with a win over the Cardinals on Thursday.
Sydnie Schauer led Faith with 57 points, Kaycee Groves added 12 points and Arian Engel finished with 11.
Lindsey Wilken rounded out the double figure scorers for the Longhorns with 10.
You have free articles remaining.
Taylor Thompson and Allison Kahler paced Bison with 12 points apiece.
Faith will play Wakpala Saturday at 2 p.m., after the Lady Sioux defeated Lemmon 72-63 in their semifinal matchup.
The Cardinals close out their season at 9-10.
Boys Basketball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 64, STURGIS 34: The Raiders used a 22-6 third quarter to pick up a win over Sturgis on Thursday.
Mason Steele led Stevens with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Blake Weaver finished with nine points.
Ryder Ladner paced the Scoopers with 18 points.
Both teams will close out the regular season Monday when the Raiders (13-6) play at Spearfish, while Sturgis (5-13) hosts Rapid City Central.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 72, LEAD-DEADWOOD 37: The Comets rolled to the big win on the team's Senior Night.
The Comets led 26-15 at end of the first, 51-24 at half and 64-31 at end of the third.
Jack Roisum led Rapid City Christian with 17 points and three steals. Sam Schlabach had 12 points and Ethan Wipf had 12 points and 7 rebounds. Payton Causey and Terrance Asbridge chipped in eight points each.
For Lead-Deadwood, Jordy Stulken had 15 points and Rocke Rainey had seven points.
Rapid City Christian, 10-9, plays at Hot Springs Friday night to end the regular season. Lead-Deadwood closed the regular season at 6-14.
WINNER 75, STANLEY COUNTY 60: The Warriors finished the regular season with a win over Stanley County.
Brady Fritz had a big game for Winner (15-5) with 39 points and seven rebounds, while Joren Bruun finished with 15 points.
Nathan Cook paced the Buffaloes (8-12) with 20 points, Lathan Prince added 17 points and Slater Tople had 11.
Both teams will be back in action Tuesday when the Class A playoffs kick off.