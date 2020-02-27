Raider girls get big win over Sturgis

The Rapid City Stevens girls’ basketball team closed out the regular season with 19-1 record as it ran past Sturgis for a 65-21 victory in Rapid City.

The Raiders had little trouble from the outset as they jumped out to a 20-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

From there, it was much of the same as Stevens outscored the Scoopers 12-4 in the second to take a 32-9 advantage into the half.

After another 20-5 advantage in the third, the Raiders put the game away with a 13-7 fourth quarter.

Kyah Watson had a big game for Stevens, finishing with 12 points, while pulling down 17 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists. Her 11 asissts then put her past former Raider and WNBA star Becky Hammon on the school's all-time assists list. Watson has 225 assists, to 214 for Hammon.

Kenadi Rising led the Raiders in scoring with 16 and Jayda McNabb finished with 13.

Sarah Janz paced Sturgis with seven points and five boards.

The Scoopers (4-15) will close out the regular season Monday when they host Rapid City Central.