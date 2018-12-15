For nearly three quarters, the Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team had Mitchell on the ropes and was basically a couple of shots from putting the Kernels away.
The Raiders, however, might have tired themselves out in the final minutes before recovering enough to hold off Mitchell 49-47 Saturday afternoon at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
Stevens, 3-1, harassed the Kernels with an effective full-court press in the first half, and led by junior Kyah Watson, attacked the rim at will, building a 20-point lead late in the third quarter.
But Mitchell, 2-1, chipped away and cut the lead to 12 with eight minutes to play, and made it a two-point game with just 3:30 remaining.
In somewhat of a strange twist to the finish, no points were scored between the two teams in that final 3:30.
Stevens, in fact, scored just three points in the final 10 minutes of the game.
"In that last quarter we just had to keep attacking instead of settling for 3-pointers," Watson said. "Even though we weren't getting foul calls, we had to still go attack and go up strong. On defense, we just had to talk and make it hard for them to score."
Stevens coach Michael Brooks said the Raiders wore down in the fourth period and still need to work on their conditioning, as for some, the transition from volleyball shape to basketball shape is a work in progress.
"When I look at them, I still would like to press more at times, but I know they are gassed," he said. "There are things I want to work on conditioning-wise that will allow us to play like that ... that will help us extend our leads."
Mitchell also switched to a zone defense with its post, senior Mackenzie Miller, in the middle, causing the Raiders to struggle attacking the rim and settling for an outside game that cooled off.
"I thought we hit really well from the outside in the first half, but we struggled when they made that switch. Kudos to them," Brooks said. "We have to do a better job in practice going against the zone to allow us to be successful."
Watson, meanwhile, was a scoring machine early on, with the first 11 points for the Raiders and 21 at halftime. Many of her baskets came in transition from the press or her taking the defensive rebound coast-to-coast.
"Our defense is always our first offense. That goes for us being in better shape, though," he said. "I thought Kyah played an excellent game, but I thought she was hurting at times midway through the third quarter because we had been pressing and putting a lot of pressure on them."
Brooks said the building aspect of the game is to be able to play at that level all of the time.
"To me, execution comes down to mentally, over the fact that you are physically tired," he said. "If we can get our mental mind-thing right, I think we'll be a pretty good team when it is all said and done."
Stevens led 19-6 at the end of the first period and 34-19 at halftime. Consecutive 3-pointers by Watson and Grace Martin, followed by a put-back by Watson, put the Raiders up 46-26 with two minutes remaining in the third.
Mitchell closed the third with eight straight points and the first nine of the fourth, to cut the lead to 46-43. But Raider senior Elizabeth Schaefer's 3-pointer ended the Kernel run at the 4:18 mark that and proved to be the final points for Stevens.
While Mitchell came back on the Raiders, the Stevens defense did its job down the stretch. The Kernels had several attempts to tie the game or take the lead, but came up short.
"I thought we had some hands up contesting shots, but we have to hit some free throws down the stretch," Brooks said. "It was a very hard game to officiate as well. We want these games at the beginning of the season because you have to learn how to persevere through obstacles, and we had a couple of obstacles that we had to persevere from."
Watson said the Raiders worked hard in practice this week on defense, and that was key in the final couple of minutes when the Kernels were threatening to steal the win.
"I think that really helped us late in the game, compared to last weekend," she said.
Watson finished with 26 points to lead all scorers, while Cameron Karley added eight for Stevens.
"I just attacked the rim, and my teammates did a great job of passing it to me when I was open," Watson said. "It was just us being unselfish."
Tess Limberg led Mitchell with 11 points, Payton Morgan added nine and Miller eight.
Brooks said despite some ups and downs to this early part of the season, they want to keep one foot in front of the other and keep moving forward.
"If we can focus on that, focus on the next game, things will take of itself down the road," he said.
Stevens hits the road for the first time this season Thursday at Spearfish.